Develop applications PHP & MySQL

PHP
#1

Hello everyone. I am new to PHP and this forum and looking for help with my first PHP project.
I read the book “Develop applications PHP & MySQL” di Tom Butler, but I can’t get the examples to work on apache due to routing errors. Being a beginner I cannot modify the code to adapt it to Apache, indeed I would like to use this adaptation to understand in detail the code of the php routing part in the book. I would like to use the Ninja framework to develop the first dynamic website in PHP and start gaining development experience.
Thanks to those who want to help me.
Gabriele.

PS: sorry for my English

#2

Can you help @TomB ?

#3

I think you are misunderstanding… his book “Novice to Ninja” isn’t some framework called “Ninja” but he means Beginner to Expert (Ninja just a slang for “expert” in English).

Most PHP is run on Apache. You have very little customization needed in Apache to get it to work with PHP (basically just add a few lines to your httpd.conf file to get it to recognize PHP files and pass them to the PHP program where you have it installed).

I am also not sure what you mean by routing unless you mean exactly those lines I was talking about in httpd.conf.

But I would follow the instructions the author gives about setting up your environment in the first few chapters so that you can easily follow along. If you have done that and have the problems, then perhaps give us a summary of what they are telling you to do and we can see where you might be going wrong.

:slight_smile:

#4

As the server I get you to set up in the book uses NIGNX, you will need some rewrite rules for the routing to work on Apache, though the relevant rewrite rules and how to set them up on Apache is covered in the “URL Rewriting” section:

https://www.sitepoint.com/premium/books/php-mysql-novice-to-ninja-6th-edition/read/9/jz3rvo5p?fromShare=true