Determining when tabbing beyond end of list

Thanks everybody, in particular, Paul for his index citation.

Somewhere I found this quote “keypress events are fixed before the key is added to the $(document) queue … so the 1st keypress = blank.”

My goal is to TAB to successive <li> 's and when I detect li.daddy , for example, I know there’s a sub-menu that follows, so I want to immediately show the sub-menu.

I determine with TABing the selected <li> item with $(document.activeElement) .

But, it appears that the response of $(document.activeElement) is actually the previously selected item.

This is validated by TABbing to li.daddy , for example. My code sees the <li> previous to li.daddy . Only after a 2nd TAB is li.daddy itself detected, thus showing the sub-menu.

Bottom line appears to be that $(document.activeElement) is just not correct because it gives the previous keypress and not the current one.

Again, this is also what my opening quote said about keypress events.

I need the current keypress, not the previous one.

I just found this quote:

" A key’s default action is performed during the keydown event, so, naturally, by the time keyup propagates, the Tab key has changed the focus to the next field."