Determining when tabbing beyond end of list

I use:

$(document.activeElement)

to return the current tabbed-to object.

Now, I need to know when I tab beyond the last tabbed-to object.

Note that each tabbable object is indicated with

.attr("tabindex", 0)

Just a hint would be nice, not the full-blown answer.

Here is what I have so far (2 approaches). Note that I have much more confidence in the 2nd approach, IF I could solve the line with “.find(…)”, which I know is wrong. I just do not know how to fix it.