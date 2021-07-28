Determining when tabbing beyond end of list

#1

I use:

$(document.activeElement)

to return the current tabbed-to object.

Now, I need to know when I tab beyond the last tabbed-to object.

Note that each tabbable object is indicated with
.attr("tabindex", 0)

Just a hint would be nice, not the full-blown answer.

Here is what I have so far (2 approaches). Note that I have much more confidence in the 2nd approach, IF I could solve the line with “.find(…)”, which I know is wrong. I just do not know how to fix it.

function focusNextLI_1() {

	$(document).ready(function() {
		
		var $currFocusItem = getFocusedItem(), $nextFocusItem;
				
		if ($currFocusItem[0].length === 0) {
		//	alert("TAB after .last() is already showing");
		
			$nextFocusItem = $("li").first();
			$nextFocusItem.focus();
		}
		
	});

}   // focusNextLI_1


function focusNextLI_2() {

	$(document).ready(function() {
		
		var $currFocusItem = getFocusedItem(), $nextFocusItem;
		
		const $everyLI = $("li");
		const $currLI  = $everyLI.find($currFocusItem);   // ???
		
		$nextFocusItem = $currLI.next();
		if ($nextFocusItem.length === 0) {
		//	alert("TAB after .last() is already showing");
		
			$nextFocusItem = $everyLI.first();
			$nextFocusItem.focus();
		}		
		
	});

}   // focusNextLI_2


function getFocusedItem() {

	return $(document.activeElement);
	
}   // getFocusedItem
#2

Are you perhaps wanting to find the index value of the item?
https://api.jquery.com/index/

#3

Why would there by a focused item when the document becomes ready?

if the previous line worked, $currLI is the single element that corresponds to the currently focused item. There is no ‘next’ in this context; you’ve selected a single item, so the set of matched elements contains exactly 1 thing.

Paul’s correct, you want to use index; probably with a modulo, which will solve all your wrapping-around needs…

#4

The issue with that approach is that $currFocusItem is a jQuery collection, and you probably want to check for the length of that instead of the first contained element (if there even is one).