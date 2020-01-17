Determining the origin of an element/segment

I’m trying to create a function that would be able to determine the correct origin of an element.

Quick description:

Let’s say you have a webpage that has a lot of dynamic content (presumably coming from a JSON file),

so you’d have a paragraph with a class of description which would contain something like:

“This property is now on sale”.

Let’s pretend that the text is coming from “properties.json”

So, the point of the function would be to pass it the “This property is now on sale” as an argument, and

the function should return the following answer:

“Segment ‘This property is now on sale’ is being loaded from ‘properties.json’”.

I know that you could use the developer’s tools to figure it out, but that’s not the point.

I’ve been trying to figure this one out, but wasn’t able to find any decent way of doing this.

Is this even possible?