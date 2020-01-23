i think you need to go back to the manual and check the actual syntax for a CASE expression – you’re missing something
Determine if "item" in parent table or child table
DO I need IF or something?
E.g. ternary operator ?
let me assure you that the answer is in the manual
i will not look it up for you, you need to learn how to do that yourself
Which manual?
Sure. But there’s NOTHING about setting different column alias. Sorry.
That’s what I’ve been doing:
CASE WHEN
c.parent IS NULL THEN c.name
END AS Child,
CASE WHEN
c.parent IS NOT NULL THEN c.name
END AS Parent
BUT HOW DO I GET ONLY ONE OF THEM IN THE OUTPUT?
SELECT c.name
, CASE WHEN c.parent IS NULL
THEN 'parent'
ELSE 'child' END AS what_it_be
FROM ...
I see your approach. BUT, is it possible to modify column alias and output only one?
nope
I see, thx.
Hi, why isn’t this SQL working as expected?
SELECT i.*,
parent.name AS 'Parent',
child.name AS 'Child'
FROM items i
LEFT JOIN categories child ON i.category_id = child.category_id
LEFT JOIN categories parent ON child.parent = parent.category_id
WHERE i.name = "Pepsi";
I am getting
Parent = NULL, while
Child equals the name of the
Parent. Is there something wrong in my order of
LEFT JOINs ?
So I will assume your table still has Pepsi in the category Pepsi, which has no parent.
LEFT JOIN categories child ON i.category_id = child.category_id
So, “Pepsi”'s category id matches the category ID for “Pepsi”. (Naming your item and your category the same is going to make this confusing.)
LEFT JOIN categories parent ON child.parent = parent.category_id
The Pepsi category’s parent field is NULL. so this doesnt join anything; or rather, it joins no data to the new columns.
parent.name, then, is NULL.
child.name, is Pepsi.
This is expected behavior.
Ah. Didn’t know this.
Pepsi = Parent main category.
Pepsi Zero = Child category.
Is there a way to overcome?
Well if your item is in the “Pepsi” category, what exactly would you expect the result of your query to be?
Is it possible to use IF-statement somehow?
You’ve asked me if you can turn right, without having told me the destination.
Is there a better more elegant way of achieving this?
What I mean, e.g. currently I am getting a parent in child column instead of parent column,
so is it possible to control the output of column results in rows, with an IF-statement, so
e.g. if parent NULL or something, with the join, then set this instead.
I know, INNER JOIN eliminates a lot in this context, but I do not want to do that.
So what, precisely, goes into the parent column of your query result for something that is in, lets say, the following category stack:
-Null --Pepsi ---PepsiSoda ----PepsiMax <-item is in this category
?
