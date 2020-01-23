Determine if "item" in parent table or child table

So I will assume your table still has Pepsi in the category Pepsi, which has no parent.

LEFT JOIN categories child ON i.category_id = child.category_id

So, “Pepsi”'s category id matches the category ID for “Pepsi”. (Naming your item and your category the same is going to make this confusing.)

LEFT JOIN categories parent ON child.parent = parent.category_id

The Pepsi category’s parent field is NULL. so this doesnt join anything; or rather, it joins no data to the new columns.

parent.name , then, is NULL.

child.name , is Pepsi.

This is expected behavior.