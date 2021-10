Hi guys

I want to have a video on my Wordpress website. Once the video has finished playing, I want to display a few questions that the user has to fill in.

The video will be hosted on Youtube.

How can I prevent the user scrubbing through the video, or immediately going to the end of the video? Th euser must watch the whole video, and only then, will the questions appear.

How can I do this?

(perhaps this post is more specific to the javascript/php forums)

Thanks