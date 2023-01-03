Detecting mobile browsers

I am using the following, and my desktop browser is not hiding the wrapper like it should (since it is not a mobile device):

<script> const isMobile = { Android: function() { return navigator.userAgent.match(/Android/i); }, BlackBerry: function() { return navigator.userAgent.match(/BlackBerry/i); }, iOS: function() { return navigator.userAgent.match(/iPhone|iPad|iPod/i); }, Opera: function() { return navigator.userAgent.match(/Opera Mini/i); }, Windows: function() { return navigator.userAgent.match(/IEMobile/i) || navigator.userAgent.match(/WPDesktop/i); }, any: function() { return (isMobile.Android() || isMobile.BlackBerry() || isMobile.iOS() || isMobile.Opera() || isMobile.Windows()); } }; if (isMobile.any()) {null} else {document.getElementById('wrapper').style.display = 'none';}; </script>

any thoughts?