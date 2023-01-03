Detecting mobile browsers

I am using the following, and my desktop browser is not hiding the wrapper like it should (since it is not a mobile device):
<script>
const isMobile = {
Android: function() {
return navigator.userAgent.match(/Android/i);
},
BlackBerry: function() {
return navigator.userAgent.match(/BlackBerry/i);
},
iOS: function() {
return navigator.userAgent.match(/iPhone|iPad|iPod/i);
},
Opera: function() {
return navigator.userAgent.match(/Opera Mini/i);
},
Windows: function() {
return navigator.userAgent.match(/IEMobile/i) || navigator.userAgent.match(/WPDesktop/i);
},
any: function() {
return (isMobile.Android() || isMobile.BlackBerry() || isMobile.iOS() || isMobile.Opera() || isMobile.Windows());
}
};
if (isMobile.any()) {null} else {document.getElementById('wrapper').style.display = 'none';};
</script>
any thoughts?