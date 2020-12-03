Detect which link (with no id) was clicked?

Hello;
Lets say a link (with no id= ) was just clicked ,
and before it loads ,
how can I Detect which link was clicked ?
a.addEventListener("click", WhichLinkWasClicked);
}
Function WhichLinkWasClicked() {
}
Thanks for your Help…
The function called WhichLinknkWasClicked is an event handler. Give that function a parameter of
evt, and you can then access
evt.target from inside of the function to find out which link was clicked.
Do you mean like this ?:
a.addEventListener("click", WhichLinkWasClicked(evt.target));
}
Function WhichLinkWasClicked(evt.target) {
alert(evt.target) ;
}
No, not like that. Go back to the code that you started with and only add
evt as a parameter to the WhichLinkWasClicked function.
Sorry , stumped again:
Uncaught SyntaxError: Unexpected identifier
“Function WhichLinkWasClicked(evt) {”
<script>
a.addEventListener("click", WhichLinkWasClicked());
Function WhichLinkWasClicked(evt) {
alert("Function WhichLinkWasClicked(evt)") ;
alert(evt) ;
}
</script>
There are a few things happening here:
On
a.addEventListener("click", WhichLinkWasClicked());, you should pass the function as a reference, but in your snippet, you are calling it directly. So if you remove the
(), it’ll reference that function properly. That becomes this:
a.addEventListener("click", WhichLinkWasClicked);
To declare a function, you must use the reserved keyword
function. Reserved keywords in Javascript are case-sensitive so
Function is not the same as
function. This is why you’re getting that error. The correct way of declaring it:
function WhichLinkWasClicked(evt) {
...
}
Next, your first alert will output the exactly this
Function WhichLinkWasClicked(evt) as a string because you’re wrapping it in quotes. I’m not sure that’s what you want.
alert("Function WhichLinkWasClicked(evt)");
Your second alert is properly calling the
evt argument, which is an object with several event properties and methods, and one of them is the exact link you clicked on. To access a property, you can use the dot notation, and
evt.target will give you exactly that. It goes as below:
alert(evt.target);