Detect which link (with no id) was clicked?

There are a few things happening here:

On a.addEventListener("click", WhichLinkWasClicked()); , you should pass the function as a reference, but in your snippet, you are calling it directly. So if you remove the () , it’ll reference that function properly. That becomes this:

a.addEventListener("click", WhichLinkWasClicked);

To declare a function, you must use the reserved keyword function . Reserved keywords in Javascript are case-sensitive so Function is not the same as function . This is why you’re getting that error. The correct way of declaring it:

function WhichLinkWasClicked(evt) { ... }

Next, your first alert will output the exactly this Function WhichLinkWasClicked(evt) as a string because you’re wrapping it in quotes. I’m not sure that’s what you want.

alert("Function WhichLinkWasClicked(evt)");

Your second alert is properly calling the evt argument, which is an object with several event properties and methods, and one of them is the exact link you clicked on. To access a property, you can use the dot notation, and evt.target will give you exactly that. It goes as below: