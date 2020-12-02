Detect which link (with no id) was clicked?

Hello;
Lets say a link (with no id= ) was just clicked ,
and before it loads ,
how can I Detect which link was clicked ?
a.addEventListener("click", WhichLinkWasClicked);
}
Function WhichLinkWasClicked() {
}
Thanks for your Help…
Hello;
Lets say a link (with no id= ) was just clicked ,
and before it loads ,
how can I Detect which link was clicked ?
a.addEventListener("click", WhichLinkWasClicked);
}
Function WhichLinkWasClicked() {
}
Thanks for your Help…
The function called WhichLinknkWasClicked is an event handler. Give that function a parameter of
evt, and you can then access
evt.target from inside of the function to find out which link was clicked.
Do you mean like this ?:
a.addEventListener("click", WhichLinkWasClicked(evt.target));
}
Function WhichLinkWasClicked(evt.target) {
alert(evt.target) ;
}
No, not like that. Go back to the code that you started with and only add
evt as a parameter to the WhichLinkWasClicked function.