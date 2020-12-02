Detect which link (with no id) was clicked?

JavaScript
#1

Hello;
Lets say a link (with no id= ) was just clicked ,
and before it loads ,
how can I Detect which link was clicked ?

  a.addEventListener("click", WhichLinkWasClicked);
}

Function WhichLinkWasClicked() {
	
}

Thanks for your Help…

#2

The function called WhichLinknkWasClicked is an event handler. Give that function a parameter of evt, and you can then access evt.target from inside of the function to find out which link was clicked.

#4

Do you mean like this ?:

  a.addEventListener("click", WhichLinkWasClicked(evt.target));
}

Function WhichLinkWasClicked(evt.target) {
	    alert(evt.target) ;
}
#5

No, not like that. Go back to the code that you started with and only add evt as a parameter to the WhichLinkWasClicked function.