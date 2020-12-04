Detect which link (with no id) was clicked?

Ah right, I was under the assumption you had a reference to the anchor tags in your code. Looks like you don’t.

So the a in a.addEventListener is a variable that hasn’t been declared yet. That variable should hold a reference to your anchor tags. So before you even call your function, you need to declare what that a is, and you can add this before your code:

const a = document.querySelectorAll('a'); // This defines a variable that holds a nodelist that references all the three anchor tags in your markup.

A nodelist is very similar to an array and share similar properties and methods. Since each value inside your nodelist carries a node (an anchor tag), you should iterate through the list in order to add an event listener to each one of your anchor tags.

With the variable in hands, you can now iterate through it, for example:

for (let single_a of a) { //single_a is a single item in your array during the iteration. a is the variable you just created. anchor.addEventListener("click", WhichLinkWasClicked); }

Tip: since you’re creating a nodelist with every anchor tag. I’d recommend you to change the variable name to something more meaningful, like anchorTags or anchorList . That’s up to you.

EDIT:

Check it out. I’m not sure if you’re trying to get to the solution yourself, but there’s a possible solution here.