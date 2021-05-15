Detect which link was clicked inside <iframe>?

If both windows are on the same domain and you want to run Javascript from the parent in the iframe, you can select the iframe window within the window.frames object from the parent container.

Say for instance you want to select your anchor tags in the iframe from the parent container:

const iframe_document = window.frames[3].document; // Assuming your iframe is the 4th item in your object. You will have to look it up. const iframe_anchor_tags = iframe_document.querySelector('a'); // These are the anchor tags in your iframe. Now you can call run any scripts in them.

Better yet, like @Paul_Wilkins mentioned, you can add the scripts directly into the child frame.