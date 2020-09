Destructuring many methods on imported module

I have certainly not thought of using import that way. Doing it this way seems like the long way around. It seems to me, if you are going to import that many FUNCTIONS why not put them in their own .js file and do an external script?

Sidenote. I could see exporting the object as a way to encapsulate the methods and not polute the namescape of the target scripts ( keeping your calls as: domHelpers.getElems(), for example), but then why destructure the obj?