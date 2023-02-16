Designing for Ebay

Hi guys I’m starting to brush up on my webdesign skills and am interested in doing some kind of design or intergration for eBay and maybe Amazon, shopify ect.

I do all of my learning online alone and on looking for resources/places/tutorials or anything on how to design for and integrate for eBay and I can’t find anything. I can find companies that will help (non designers) intergratew but I actually want to know how to do all that myself and even offer that service. Any ideas on why this is so non existent?

So I’ve learnt html,css, bit of PHP and javascript but when I go into eBay I feel like a beginner again as they have a completely different way of letting you customise things so what exactly and where do I go to learn all about this side of thisngs?