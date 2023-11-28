Designing button related functionality

I am planning to have a button and then display three more buttons when someone clicks on it. Not sure if this is the correct design for my scenario described below.

Main button will say Show Retired Things . When user clicks on it, I want to show three more buttons. First button will say Show Tier-I Retired things , second button will say Show Tier-II Retired things and Third. button will say Show Tier-III Retired things

Is there a better way to design this? When a user clicks on these three buttons, I am planning to show a jquery dialog with some tabular data in it. I’m plannng to use other libraries for displaying data .