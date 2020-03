Definitely the best way.

Bootstrap 4 is really a great tool, once you lean the basics you’ll see how powerful it is.

You can also easily find code editor extensions with completions & snippets (visual code, sublime text, …) which help to use components.

For css: the best way to customize Bootstrap is to use SCSS sources with variables (you can set your colors, font sizes, … anything) then compile.

It requiers some time to start, but it’s really worth.

Here are some examples of Bootstrap components & a color palette generator built with SCSS