Design and CSS colour idea for a hobby site project?

Sounds like you need a color wheel tool for picking colors. Have you seen Adobe Kuler?

https://color.adobe.com/create/color-wheel

Here you can simply pick your color scheme based on some primary color you like. You can even base it around some color theory and psychology as outlined in this article.

wordstream.com 6 Tips to Choose a Stunning Website Color Scheme When it comes to your website, you need to give your customers a terrific experience to get them hooked on your brand. Imagine...

Enjoy!