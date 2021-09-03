Design and CSS colour idea for a hobby site project?

Any idea of what colour combination to use in redesign a hobby website like
https://dronarebutik.se?
Any idea of what colour combination to use in redesign a hobby website like
Sounds like you need a color wheel tool for picking colors. Have you seen Adobe Kuler?
https://color.adobe.com/create/color-wheel
Here you can simply pick your color scheme based on some primary color you like. You can even base it around some color theory and psychology as outlined in this article.
Enjoy!
2 Likes
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.