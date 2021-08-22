Deployment GitHub repo on Static Web App Azure Portal displays blank page caused by BrowserRouter

Hello :),

I created React nx monorepo project on GitHub and I want to display it on Static Web App Azure Portal (GitHub pipeline was successful), but I got blank page. To find the bug, I move temporary the same repo to Bitbucket and deploys using Netlify, unexpectedly the deployment was successful.

Then I change back to GitHub, again I got blank page.

In the repo I’m using BrowserRouter, I read that GitHub could cause a problem using BrowserRouter. I change the BrowserRouter for HashRouter and the project was visible. Any ideas, how can I use still BrowserRouter without changing for HashRouter?

The base location should be Dashboard component.

Thanks.

main.tsx import { StrictMode } from 'react'; import * as ReactDOM from 'react-dom'; import { BrowserRouter } from 'react-router-dom'; import App from './app/app'; ReactDOM.render( <StrictMode> <BrowserRouter> <App /> </BrowserRouter> </StrictMode>, document.getElementById('root') );

App.tsx import React from "react"; import "./App.css"; import axios from "axios"; import { BrowserRouter as Router, Route, Switch } from "react-router-dom"; import { routes, RouteType } from "./routes"; function App() { return ( <Router> <Switch> {routes().map((route: RouteType, i: number) => ( <Route key={i} {...route} /> ))} </Switch> </Router> ); } export default App;