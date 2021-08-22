Deployment GitHub repo on Static Web App Azure Portal displays blank page caused by BrowserRouter

I created React nx monorepo project on GitHub and I want to display it on Static Web App Azure Portal (GitHub pipeline was successful), but I got blank page. To find the bug, I move temporary the same repo to Bitbucket and deploys using Netlify, unexpectedly the deployment was successful.
Then I change back to GitHub, again I got blank page.
In the repo I’m using BrowserRouter, I read that GitHub could cause a problem using BrowserRouter. I change the BrowserRouter for HashRouter and the project was visible. Any ideas, how can I use still BrowserRouter without changing for HashRouter?
The base location should be Dashboard component.
main.tsx
import { StrictMode } from 'react';
import * as ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { BrowserRouter } from 'react-router-dom';

import App from './app/app';

ReactDOM.render(
  <StrictMode>
    <BrowserRouter>
      <App />
    </BrowserRouter>
  </StrictMode>,
  document.getElementById('root')
);


App.tsx
import React from "react";
import "./App.css";
import axios from "axios";
import { BrowserRouter as Router, Route, Switch } from "react-router-dom";
import { routes, RouteType } from "./routes";

function App() {

  return (
    <Router>
      <Switch>
        {routes().map((route: RouteType, i: number) => (
          <Route key={i} {...route} />
        ))}
      </Switch>
    </Router>
  );
}

export default App;


routes.tsx
import { Dashboard} from "./admin/dashboard";
import React from "react";
import { Admin } from '@obii/ui/routes/admin';
import { Application } from '@obii/ui/routes/application';

export type RouteType = { path: string; component: React.FC };
export type RoutesType = RouteType[];

export const routes = (): RoutesType => {
  return [
    { path: "/dashboard", component: Dashboard},
    { path: "/admin", component: Admin },
    { path: "/application", component: Application },
  ];
};