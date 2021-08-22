Hello :),

Deployment GitHub repo displays blank page caused by BrowserRouter.

I confirm that, because I use Bitbucket to deploy the same code, and successfully it displays content of the project. Additionally, I read, that BrowserRouter could provide errors on GitHub pages.

I want to display as “home page” the "Dashboard" component. Any ideas? How can I fix it?

I tried to fix it by adding basename={'/dashboard'} to the Router in function App - not working.

main.tsx import { StrictMode } from 'react'; import * as ReactDOM from 'react-dom'; import { BrowserRouter } from 'react-router-dom'; import App from './app/app'; ReactDOM.render( <StrictMode> <BrowserRouter> <App /> </BrowserRouter> </StrictMode>, document.getElementById('root') );

App.tsx import React from "react"; import "./App.css"; import axios from "axios"; import { BrowserRouter as Router, Route, Switch } from "react-router-dom"; import { routes, RouteType } from "./routes"; function App() { return ( <Router> <Switch> {routes().map((route: RouteType, i: number) => ( <Route key={i} {...route} /> ))} </Switch> </Router> ); } export default App;