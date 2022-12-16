Deploying using a GitHub workflow to a DigitalOcean Droplet

I mainly want confirmation of my assumptions. I am more interested in concepts than details but details can help too.

I want to create a GitHub Workflow that automatically deploys to a DigitalOcean Droplet when a push has been done for the repository.

Initially I want to just do a static site. I need to eventually deploy ASP.Net Core applications.

I assume that for a static site, the only thing that (essentially) the workflow needs to do is to copy the relevant files from the repository to the droplet.

I also assume that for deploying an ASP.Net Core application, for the build part, I can use samples of deploying elsewhere.

Do those assumptions seem correct?

Also, I am trying to avoid using Docker for this.