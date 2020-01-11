Deploying ul in li please pure js :)

how to deploy ul in li?
it is like this:
<div id="Australian-Brother" >
<li>1</li>
<li>2</li>
<li>3</li>
</div>
I want to leave it like this:
<div id="Australian-Brother" >
<ul>
<li>1</li>
<li>2</li>
<li>3</li>
</ul>
</div>
Please post the code most responsible for producing the current “is like this” HTML With luck it could be a line or two tweak.
Could it be that he wants JavaScript that will transform the first HTML example into the second set of HTML?
Probably he wanted to say where
ul is missing how to envelop all
li tags in one common
ul.
Teh codez:
const container = document.getElementById('Australian-Brother');
const lis = container.querySelectorAll('li');
const ul = document.createElement('ul');
lis.forEach((li) => { ul.appendChild(li); });
container.innerHTML = '';
container.appendChild(ul);
Is there a more concise way to do it?
In this case it may already be to late as the browser tried to fix the invalid markup by itself, leading to a hardly predictable element tree (especially if you have nested lists). One might get away with a simple markup as in the OP though.
Well you don’t need to clear the container HTML as
appendChild() doesn’t clone but move the child node… and using
append() instead you could just nicely spread the container children:
const container = document.getElementById('Australian-Brother')
const list = document.createElement('ul')
list.append(...container.children)
container.append(list)
But again I think this is purely academic – better use valid markup from the start.
^^
Absolutely. As you say, an academic exercise.
Lol, oh yeah.
Much more concise. Nice one.
I know we don’t need it nowadays, but I still miss jQuery:
$('#Australian-Brother').append('<ul>');
$('ul').append($.find('li'));
$('#Australian-Brother > li').wrapAll('<ul />')
Booya!
:-D
Lol, beaten. You 'da man!