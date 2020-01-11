Deploying ul in li please pure js :)

how to deploy ul in li?
it is like this:
<div id="Australian-Brother" >
<li>1</li>
<li>2</li>
<li>3</li>
</div>
I want to leave it like this:
<div id="Australian-Brother" >
<ul>
<li>1</li>
<li>2</li>
<li>3</li>
</ul>
</div>
Please post the code most responsible for producing the current “is like this” HTML With luck it could be a line or two tweak.
Could it be that he wants JavaScript that will transform the first HTML example into the second set of HTML?
Probably he wanted to say where
ul is missing how to envelop all
li tags in one common
ul.
Teh codez:
const container = document.getElementById('Australian-Brother');
const lis = container.querySelectorAll('li');
const ul = document.createElement('ul');
lis.forEach((li) => { ul.appendChild(li); });
container.innerHTML = '';
container.appendChild(ul);
Is there a more concise way to do it?