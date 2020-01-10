Deploying ul in li please pure js :)

#1

how to deploy ul in li?

it is like this:

<div id="Australian-Brother" >
<li>1</li>
<li>2</li>
<li>3</li>
</div>

I want to leave it like this:

<div id="Australian-Brother" >
<ul>
<li>1</li>
<li>2</li>
<li>3</li>
</ul>
</div>
#2

Please post the code most responsible for producing the current “is like this” HTML With luck it could be a line or two tweak.

#3

Could it be that he wants JavaScript that will transform the first HTML example into the second set of HTML?

#4

Probably he wanted to say where ul is missing how to envelop all li tags in one common ul.