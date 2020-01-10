Deploying ul in li please pure js :)

how to deploy ul in li?
it is like this:
<div id="Australian-Brother" >
<li>1</li>
<li>2</li>
<li>3</li>
</div>
I want to leave it like this:
<div id="Australian-Brother" >
<ul>
<li>1</li>
<li>2</li>
<li>3</li>
</ul>
</div>
Please post the code most responsible for producing the current “is like this” HTML With luck it could be a line or two tweak.