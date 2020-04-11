Deploying ul in li please pure js :)

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: Could it be that he wants JavaScript that will transform the first HTML example into the second set of HTML?

In this case it may already be to late as the browser tried to fix the invalid markup by itself, leading to a hardly predictable element tree (especially if you have nested lists). One might get away with a simple markup as in the OP though.

James_Hibbard: James_Hibbard: Is there a more concise way to do it?

Well you don’t need to clear the container HTML as appendChild() doesn’t clone but move the child node… and using append() instead you could just nicely spread the container children:

const container = document.getElementById('Australian-Brother') const list = document.createElement('ul') list.append(...container.children) container.append(list)