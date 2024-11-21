Deploying a React Application with Nginx on Ubuntu

You can quickly deploy React applications to a server using the default Create React App build tool. The build script compiles the application into a single directory containing all of the JavaScript code, images, styles, and HTML files. With the assets in a single location, you can deploy to a web server with minimal configuration.

In this tutorial, you’ll deploy a React application on your local machine to an Ubuntu 20.04 server running Nginx.

Commands used

npx create-react-app mivo-deploy

cd mivo-deploy

npm start

npm run build

cat /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/your_domain

scp -r ./build/* username@server_ip:/var/www/your_domain/html