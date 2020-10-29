Deployed Application to Live Server not working properly?

PHP
#1

I recently deployed a new application to a local Ubuntu server, but the program is missing a lot of functionality that was originally coded in the scripts.

The program was originally built in XAMPP but was deployed to Linux.

This import functionality is a good example.

<?php

include('dbconnect.php');

if(isset($_POST['btn_upload'])){
	$filename = $_FILES['file']['tmp_name'];
	$file = fopen($filename,"r");


	// Read and throw away the header row
	fgetcsv($file);

	$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO invoices (id, Invoice_Number, Customer_Number, Customer_Name, Invoice_Date, Sales_Order_Number, Sales_Amount, Progress_Billing, Extra_Charge_Amount, Tax_Amount, Invoice_Amount, Writeoff_Amount, Paid_Amount, Balance_Due, Use_Tax, Tax_Stat, Salesperson_1, Comm_Rate_1, Salesperson_2, Comm_Rate_2, Salesperson_3, Comm_Rate_3, Deposit_Applied, Sales_Tax_Codes, Sales_Tax_Amounts, Customer_Address1, Customer_Address2, Customer_City, Customer_State, Customer_Zip, Customer_Country) VALUES (:id, :Invoice_Number, :Customer_Number, :Customer_Name, :Invoice_Date, :Sales_Order_Number, :Sales_Amount, :Progress_Billing, :Extra_Charge_Amount, :Tax_Amount, :Invoice_Amount, :Writeoff_Amount, :Paid_Amount, :Balance_Due, :Use_Tax, :Tax_Stat, :Salesperson_1, :Comm_Rate_1, :Salesperson_2, :Comm_Rate_2, :Salesperson_3, :Comm_Rate_3, :Deposit_Applied, :Sales_Tax_Codes, :Sales_Tax_Amounts, :Customer_Address1, :Customer_Address2, :Customer_City, :Customer_State, :Customer_Zip, :Customer_Country)");

	while (! feof($file)) {
  		$row = fgetcsv($file);
			if($row[0] == NULL) {
				continue;
			}
			$stmt->bindParam(':id', $row[0]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Number', $row[1]);
		$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_Number', $row[2]);
		$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_Name', $row[3]);
		$date = date_create($row[4]);
		$dfstr = date_format($date, 'Y-m-d');
		$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Date', $dfstr);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Sales_Order_Number', $row[5]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Sales_Amount', $row[6]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Progress_Billing', $row[7]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Extra_Charge_Amount', $row[8]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Tax_Amount', $row[9]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Amount', $row[10]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Writeoff_Amount', $row[11]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Paid_Amount', $row[12]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Balance_Due', $row[13]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Use_Tax', $row[14]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Tax_Stat', $row[15]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Salesperson_1', $row[16]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Comm_Rate_1', $row[17]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Salesperson_2', $row[18]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Comm_Rate_2', $row[19]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Salesperson_3', $row[20]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Comm_Rate_3', $row[21]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Deposit_Applied', $row[22]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Sales_Tax_Codes', $row[23]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Sales_Tax_Amounts', $row[24]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_Address1', $row[25]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_Address2', $row[26]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_City', $row[27]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_State', $row[28]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_Zip', $row[29]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_Country', $row[30]);
  		$stmt->execute();

}

	fclose($file);
	header("Location: ../invoices_list.php");
}

if(isset($_POST['btn_back'])) {
	header("Location: ../invoices_list.php");
}

?>

When I run the code through XAMPP, it works properly and imports the spreadsheet. However, when I do the same thing on the local server, I get an HTTP 500 error which tells me nothing.

I tried enabling PHP errors in the php.ini file, and they do not work. I’ve changed the dbconnect file to have the correct password to connect to the database. I know it is working (somehow) because I can create and remove new users when I need to on the local server, but I can’t make reports or import new data files.

What do I do to get the code working again?

#2

Are you using the same versions of PHP and MySQL on both systems?

#3

Here is what XAMPP shows:

image
image

JMyrtle@JEREMY-DELL c:\xampp
# httpd -v
Server version: Apache/2.4.41 (Win64)
Apache Lounge VC15 Server built:   Aug 11 2019 12:20:04

JMyrtle@JEREMY-DELL c:\xampp
# php -v
PHP 7.4.3 (cli) (built: Feb 18 2020 17:29:46) ( ZTS Visual C++ 2017 x64 )
Copyright (c) The PHP Group
Zend Engine v3.4.0, Copyright (c) Zend Technologies

JMyrtle@JEREMY-DELL c:\xampp
# mysql --version
mysql  Ver 15.1 Distrib 10.4.11-MariaDB, for Win64 (AMD64), source revision 7c2c420b70b19cc02b5281127205e876f3919dad

and here is what the server shows:

image

#4

Try ensuring that error reporting has not been set to zero and also display errors to the screen:

<?php 
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set(“display_errors”, “true”);

// your script goes here
#5

It still comes back as an HTTP 500 error in Chrome. Firefox will show a blank white page.

#6

If you resort to adding

echo "here";
exit();

in your code in appropriate places, at what point does it start giving the 500 error? Once you can see how far the code gets before it dies, that might point to why it’s working differently.

A quick google suggests it also might be a permissions thing on the php script itself, does it have permission to run?

#7

This is where it stops after trying this:

<?php

include('dbconnect.php');


if(isset($_POST['btn_upload'])){
	$filename = $_FILES['file']['tmp_name'];
	$file = fopen($filename,"r");

	// Read and throw away the header row
	fgetcsv($file);

	$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO invoices (id, Invoice_Number, Customer_Number, Customer_Name, Invoice_Date, Sales_Order_Number, Sales_Amount, Progress_Billing, Extra_Charge_Amount, Tax_Amount, Invoice_Amount, Writeoff_Amount, Paid_Amount, Balance_Due, Use_Tax, Tax_Stat, Salesperson_1, Comm_Rate_1, Salesperson_2, Comm_Rate_2, Salesperson_3, Comm_Rate_3, Deposit_Applied, Sales_Tax_Codes, Sales_Tax_Amounts, Customer_Address1, Customer_Address2, Customer_City, Customer_State, Customer_Zip, Customer_Country) VALUES (:id, :Invoice_Number, :Customer_Number, :Customer_Name, :Invoice_Date, :Sales_Order_Number, :Sales_Amount, :Progress_Billing, :Extra_Charge_Amount, :Tax_Amount, :Invoice_Amount, :Writeoff_Amount, :Paid_Amount, :Balance_Due, :Use_Tax, :Tax_Stat, :Salesperson_1, :Comm_Rate_1, :Salesperson_2, :Comm_Rate_2, :Salesperson_3, :Comm_Rate_3, :Deposit_Applied, :Sales_Tax_Codes, :Sales_Tax_Amounts, :Customer_Address1, :Customer_Address2, :Customer_City, :Customer_State, :Customer_Zip, :Customer_Country)");

	while (! feof($file)) {
  		$row = fgetcsv($file);
			if($row[0] == NULL) {
				continue;
			}
			$stmt->bindParam(':id', $row[0]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Number', $row[1]);
		$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_Number', $row[2]);
		$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_Name', $row[3]);
		$date = date_create($row[4]);
		$dfstr = date_format($date, 'Y-m-d');
		$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Date', $dfstr);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Sales_Order_Number', $row[5]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Sales_Amount', $row[6]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Progress_Billing', $row[7]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Extra_Charge_Amount', $row[8]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Tax_Amount', $row[9]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Amount', $row[10]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Writeoff_Amount', $row[11]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Paid_Amount', $row[12]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Balance_Due', $row[13]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Use_Tax', $row[14]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Tax_Stat', $row[15]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Salesperson_1', $row[16]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Comm_Rate_1', $row[17]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Salesperson_2', $row[18]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Comm_Rate_2', $row[19]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Salesperson_3', $row[20]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Comm_Rate_3', $row[21]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Deposit_Applied', $row[22]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Sales_Tax_Codes', $row[23]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Sales_Tax_Amounts', $row[24]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_Address1', $row[25]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_Address2', $row[26]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_City', $row[27]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_State', $row[28]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_Zip', $row[29]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_Country', $row[30]);
  		$stmt->execute();

}
echo 'here';
exit();

	fclose($file);
	header("Location: ../invoices_list.php");
}

if(isset($_POST['btn_back'])) {
	header("Location: ../invoices_list.php");
}

?>

I’m not sure what other permissions I need to grant. The invoice directory has 775 permissions on it.

image

#8

So it executes the query, or doesn’t execute the query?

I know virtually nothing about Unixy permissions so I can’t help there. In any case, if it’s running part of the script, then it can’t be a permissions issue.

#9

I don’t think the query is running.

After the query is listed, it works.

$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO invoices (id, Invoice_Number, Customer_Number,
 Customer_Name, Invoice_Date, Sales_Order_Number, Sales_Amount, Progress_Billing,
 Extra_Charge_Amount, Tax_Amount, Invoice_Amount, Writeoff_Amount, Paid_Amount,
 Balance_Due, Use_Tax, Tax_Stat, Salesperson_1, Comm_Rate_1, Salesperson_2, 
Comm_Rate_2, Salesperson_3, Comm_Rate_3, Deposit_Applied, Sales_Tax_Codes, 
Sales_Tax_Amounts, Customer_Address1, Customer_Address2, Customer_City, 
Customer_State, Customer_Zip, Customer_Country) 
VALUES (:id, :Invoice_Number, :Customer_Number, :Customer_Name, :Invoice_Date, 
:Sales_Order_Number, :Sales_Amount, :Progress_Billing, :Extra_Charge_Amount, 
:Tax_Amount, :Invoice_Amount, :Writeoff_Amount, :Paid_Amount, :Balance_Due, 
:Use_Tax, :Tax_Stat, :Salesperson_1, :Comm_Rate_1, :Salesperson_2, :Comm_Rate_2, 
:Salesperson_3, :Comm_Rate_3, :Deposit_Applied, :Sales_Tax_Codes, 
:Sales_Tax_Amounts, :Customer_Address1, :Customer_Address2, :Customer_City, 
:Customer_State, :Customer_Zip, :Customer_Country)");

But after the while loop and the execute statement, it fails.

	while (! feof($file)) {
  		$row = fgetcsv($file);
			if($row[0] == NULL) {
				continue;
			}
			$stmt->bindParam(':id', $row[0]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Number', $row[1]);
		$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_Number', $row[2]);
		$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_Name', $row[3]);
		$date = date_create($row[4]);
		$dfstr = date_format($date, 'Y-m-d');
		$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Date', $dfstr);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Sales_Order_Number', $row[5]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Sales_Amount', $row[6]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Progress_Billing', $row[7]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Extra_Charge_Amount', $row[8]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Tax_Amount', $row[9]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Amount', $row[10]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Writeoff_Amount', $row[11]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Paid_Amount', $row[12]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Balance_Due', $row[13]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Use_Tax', $row[14]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Tax_Stat', $row[15]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Salesperson_1', $row[16]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Comm_Rate_1', $row[17]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Salesperson_2', $row[18]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Comm_Rate_2', $row[19]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Salesperson_3', $row[20]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Comm_Rate_3', $row[21]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Deposit_Applied', $row[22]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Sales_Tax_Codes', $row[23]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Sales_Tax_Amounts', $row[24]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_Address1', $row[25]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_Address2', $row[26]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_City', $row[27]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_State', $row[28]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_Zip', $row[29]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_Country', $row[30]);
  		$stmt->execute();

}