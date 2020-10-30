Deployed Application to Live Server not working properly?

You have got to get php’s error related settings set up so that php will help you, by either displaying or logging all the errors it detects. Setting the PDO error mode to exceptions won’t do much good if php isn’t displaying or logging all errors, which will now include the un-caught PDO exceptions.

jmyrtle: jmyrtle: I tried enabling PHP errors in the php.ini file, and they do not work

What exactly did you change? The phpinfo() output that you posted lists the php.ini that php is using, the 'Loaded Configuration File; line. Also, you need to stop/start the web server to guarantee any changes made to the php.ini will take effect and then use a phpinfo() statement in a (functioning) .php script to confirm that the changes actually occurred.

If for some reason you cannot get the php error settings to work in the php.ini, you can put the settings into your code, since it appears that your code is actually running up to a point. However, the setting lines that @John_Betong posted where ‘published’ somewhere and contain curly-smart quotes and won’t be seen by php as actual code.

You can temporarily add the following two lines of code to the main .php file, immediately after the first opening <?php tag, to get php to report and display all runtime errors -

ini_set('display_errors', '1'); error_reporting(-1);

jmyrtle: jmyrtle: I’ve edited every database connection file in my code that I can think of

You should only have a single one, that gets required wherever it is needed. Don’t Repeat Yourself (DRY.)