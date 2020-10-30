Deployed Application to Live Server not working properly?

So it executes the query, or doesn’t execute the query?
I know virtually nothing about Unixy permissions so I can’t help there. In any case, if it’s running part of the script, then it can’t be a permissions issue.
So it executes the query, or doesn’t execute the query?
I know virtually nothing about Unixy permissions so I can’t help there. In any case, if it’s running part of the script, then it can’t be a permissions issue.
I don’t think the query is running.
After the query is listed, it works.
$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO invoices (id, Invoice_Number, Customer_Number,
Customer_Name, Invoice_Date, Sales_Order_Number, Sales_Amount, Progress_Billing,
Extra_Charge_Amount, Tax_Amount, Invoice_Amount, Writeoff_Amount, Paid_Amount,
Balance_Due, Use_Tax, Tax_Stat, Salesperson_1, Comm_Rate_1, Salesperson_2,
Comm_Rate_2, Salesperson_3, Comm_Rate_3, Deposit_Applied, Sales_Tax_Codes,
Sales_Tax_Amounts, Customer_Address1, Customer_Address2, Customer_City,
Customer_State, Customer_Zip, Customer_Country)
VALUES (:id, :Invoice_Number, :Customer_Number, :Customer_Name, :Invoice_Date,
:Sales_Order_Number, :Sales_Amount, :Progress_Billing, :Extra_Charge_Amount,
:Tax_Amount, :Invoice_Amount, :Writeoff_Amount, :Paid_Amount, :Balance_Due,
:Use_Tax, :Tax_Stat, :Salesperson_1, :Comm_Rate_1, :Salesperson_2, :Comm_Rate_2,
:Salesperson_3, :Comm_Rate_3, :Deposit_Applied, :Sales_Tax_Codes,
:Sales_Tax_Amounts, :Customer_Address1, :Customer_Address2, :Customer_City,
:Customer_State, :Customer_Zip, :Customer_Country)");
But after the while loop and the execute statement, it fails.
while (! feof($file)) {
$row = fgetcsv($file);
if($row[0] == NULL) {
continue;
}
$stmt->bindParam(':id', $row[0]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Number', $row[1]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_Number', $row[2]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_Name', $row[3]);
$date = date_create($row[4]);
$dfstr = date_format($date, 'Y-m-d');
$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Date', $dfstr);
$stmt->bindParam(':Sales_Order_Number', $row[5]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Sales_Amount', $row[6]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Progress_Billing', $row[7]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Extra_Charge_Amount', $row[8]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Tax_Amount', $row[9]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Amount', $row[10]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Writeoff_Amount', $row[11]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Paid_Amount', $row[12]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Balance_Due', $row[13]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Use_Tax', $row[14]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Tax_Stat', $row[15]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Salesperson_1', $row[16]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Comm_Rate_1', $row[17]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Salesperson_2', $row[18]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Comm_Rate_2', $row[19]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Salesperson_3', $row[20]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Comm_Rate_3', $row[21]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Deposit_Applied', $row[22]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Sales_Tax_Codes', $row[23]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Sales_Tax_Amounts', $row[24]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_Address1', $row[25]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_Address2', $row[26]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_City', $row[27]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_State', $row[28]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_Zip', $row[29]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_Country', $row[30]);
$stmt->execute();
}
Does it make a difference if the server is running MariaDB or MySQL? I think XAMPP now uses MariaDB instead of MySQL and maybe that’s what I’ve been coding to all along…
I don’t know what the differences are between the two. When I last installed WAMP, the default port is connecting to MariaDB, and I have to specify a port to connect to MySQL. If I don’t do that, I get all sorts of permission problems when trying to access the database, because I haven’t set any of that up on Maria. What does
execute() return?
I am not sure. Does
var_dump() help with that?
A 500 error means the server itself is misconfigured. Not directly related to PHP. Doubtful your PHP files are executing at all. Might want to go step by step through a ubuntu guide and see what it says about permissions and such. Be aware that your web user is not going to be the same as your ssh user.
At the very least, start small and get:
# info.php
<?php phpinfo(); ?>
Working from a web browser.
So that is a start. Now check the permssions on the directory to where files are upload to. You can determine the directory by looking at $filename. The just do a `chmod 777 tmp’ where tmp is the temporary directlry.
Perhaps wrap ‘$stmt->execute();‘ inside a try/catch block and echo the failed query.
If you change this line
$stmt->execute();
to read
$ret = $stmt->execute();
you can
echo or
var_dump $ret and see what it says. Or as @John_Betong said, enable PDO exceptions and stick it in a try/catch block.
I wondered about that as all sorts of things can cause a 500, but then the OP added some debugging
echo statements and said that they worked until they were moved to after the query execution line.
PHP code can definitely generate 500 errors, especially if it’s reaching for an external resource and failing to get it (repeated timeouts on outbound requests can cause a 500 from the server).
All of these options display no results. It will display an HTTP 500 error in Chrome or a blank white page in Firefox.
But how could it fail? I’ve imported the database file in the database and the PHP code has the queries in it. I can make users and login, but I can’t import files or make reports and I’ve edited every database connection file in my code that I can think of.
Does the user that you use to connect to the database have permission to run inserts? I would have expected a different error, but then I don’t know MariaDB.
I ran this code when I installed MariaDB:
GRANT ALL ON *.* TO 'user'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'password'
I don’t see why it wouldn’t have permissions to run queries? It’s using the root credentials in the dbconnect files
Try the following to pinpoint the exact line where the error occurs:
echo “line ==> “ .__line__; exit;
Start at the top and gradually move down.
Isn’t that how it’s been narrowed down to the
execute() statement?
I tried that earlier using the advice @droopsnoot gave me:
“here” appeared until after the
execute() statement.
if($row[0] == NULL) {
continue;
}
echo “<pre>”; print_r($row); echo “</pre><br >’”;
Try adding the above line.
Whoops, missed that
Still no results…
The output was expected to be valid data and if the error occurred then examine the csv data and ensure it conforms to the table column value restrictions.
If as you say there is no results then it looks as though the while loop is never activated?
Try adding and incrementing a counter to see if there are any lines executed.