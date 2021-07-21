Deploy Dockerised Rails app

Hi,

I’ve been looking into Docker recently, mainly for wanting to try it for development. I’m still working on getting my app working in Docker in dev, but as an extra thought, I wondered about whether I could use this same configuration to deploy my app to a production server.

I came across the following video, where the developer creates a droplet on Digital Ocean and gets the app running from his image.

He does this by having two docker-compose.yml files which makes sense, one for each location and the production one changes the RAILS_ENV var as expected.

At the end of the video he states that, it’s not the most ideal way to deploy a Rails app as there is a lot of other things that need to be done. Eg, Nginx, Logging and from my own thoughts, linking a domain and also adding an SSL cert.

Are there any guides or videos out there that can explain these extra parts and can explain how Docker can be used fully and properly in production with all these extra parts?

Currently, my app is not running in a Dockerised environment and I use Capistrano to deploy, it works I guess but I feel like deploying my app from a local dev docker to a production docker may be a nicer setup.

Any ideas?

Thanks,

Neil