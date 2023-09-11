Dependent list not working with autofill list (New Question with new issue)

Hi @itsumarnazir!! * One possible reason why your dependent drop down list is not working with dynamic rows is that you are using the same id attribute for multiple elements. The id attribute should be unique for each element in the HTML document, otherwise it will cause conflicts and errors. You should use class attributes instead of id attributes for your select elements, and use jQuery selectors to find the elements by class name.

For example, instead of using id="country" , id="state" , and id="city" for your select elements, you can use class="country" , class="state" , and class="city" respectively, and then use $(".country") , $(".state") , and $(".city") to select them in your script.

Another possible reason why your dependent drop down list is not working with dynamic rows is that you are attaching the event handlers to the select elements only once when the document is ready. This means that any new select elements that are added dynamically will not have the event handlers attached to them, and will not trigger the AJAX requests. You should use event delegation to attach the event handlers to the parent element of the select elements, such as the table body, and then use the second parameter of the .on() method to specify the selector for the target elements. For example, instead of using $(".country").on("change", function() {...}) and $(".state").on("change", function() {...}) , you can use $("#TBody").on("change", ".country", function() {...}) and $("#TBody").on("change", ".state", function() {...}) respectively, where #TBody is the id of the table body element.

I hope these suggestions will help you solve your problem.