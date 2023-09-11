Dependent list not working in dynamic created rows

I am trying to sort out following things in my code : 1- I have one table where I dynamically generate rows by clicking on add button (this work fine) 2- I have to use three dependent list Countries, State and City (this also work fine for the first row) 3- Then I click on Add button for adding row dynamically for next entry (which working fine as well) 4- Problem start here, When I select Country value for new row , then when I try to choose State and city for that country value, Instead of showing state and city for that Country value, ITs shows row 1 data . I will be thank ful if any professional can help me to fix this task : Here is my code

` <table class="table table-bordered"> <thead class="table-success" style="background-color: #3fbbc0;"> <tr> <th width="15%"><center>Type</th> <th width="15%"><center>Service</th> <th width="10%"><center>Machine</th> <th width="5%"></th> <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-success" onclick="BtnAdd()">Add Item</button> </th></tr> </thead> <tbody id="TBody"> <tr id="TRow" class="d-none"> <td><Select name="country[]" class="country" > <option value=""> Select Type</option> <?php include('db1.php'); $query = "select * from country"; // $query = mysqli_query($con, $qr); $result = $con->query($query); if ($result->num_rows > 0) { while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) { ?> <option value="<?php echo $row['id']; ?>"><?php echo $row['name']; ?></option> <?php } } ?> </select> </td> <td><Select class="state" name="state[]" class="state"> <option value="">select Service</option></select></td> <td><Select class="city form-control text-end" name="city[]" onchange="GetDetail(this.closest('tr'))"> <option value="">Select Machine</option></select></td> <td class="NoPrint"><button type="button" class="btn btn-success" style="line-height: 1;" onclick="BtnDel(this)">x</button></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> `<script> $(".country").on("change", function() { // Get the current row element let row = $(this).closest("tr"); // Get the country id from the current select element let country_id = $(this).val(); // Use AJAX to send a request to the server-side script $.ajax({ method: "POST", url: "response.php", data: { id: country_id }, datatype: "html", success: function(data) { // Find the state select element in the same row and update its options row.find(".state").html(data); // Find the city select element in the same row and clear its options row.find(".city").html('<option value="">Select Machine</option>'); } }); }); // When the user changes the value of the state select element $(".state").on("change", function() { // Get the current row element let row = $(this).closest("tr"); // Get the state id from the current select element let state_id = $(this).val(); // Use AJAX to send a request to the server-side script $.ajax({ method: "POST", url: "response.php", data: { sid: state_id }, datatype: "html", success: function(data) { // Find the city select element in the same row and update its options row.find(".city").html(data); } }); }); </script> ` //Code for Add Item( add new Row dynamically) `<script type="text/javascript"> function BtnAdd() { /*Add Button*/ var v = $("#TRow").clone().appendTo("#TBody") ; $(v).find("input").val(''); $(v).find("input").autocomplete({ source: 'response.php' }); $(v).removeClass("d-none"); $(v).find("th").first().html($('#TBody tr').length - 1); }` //and here is response.php file `<?php include_once("db.php"); if (!empty($_POST["id"])) { $id = $_POST['id']; $query = "select * from state where country_id=$id"; $result = mysqli_query($con, $query); if ($result->num_rows > 0) { echo '<option value="">Select Service</option>'; while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) { echo '<option value="' . $row['id'] . '">' . $row['state'] . '</option>'; } } } elseif (!empty($_POST['sid'])) { $id = $_POST['sid']; $query1 = "select * from city where state_id=$id"; $result1 = mysqli_query($con, $query1); if ($result1->num_rows > 0) { echo '<option value="">Select Machine</option>'; while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result1)) { echo '<option value="' . $row['id'] . '">' . $row['city'] . '</option>'; } } }` ~~~