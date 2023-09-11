Dependent list not working in dynamic created rows

I am trying to sort out following things in my code : 1- I have one table where I dynamically generate rows by clicking on add button (this work fine) 2- I have to use three dependent list Countries, State and City (this also work fine for the first row) 3- Then I click on Add button for adding row dynamically for next entry (which working fine as well) 4- Problem start here, When I select Country value for new row , then when I try to choose State and city for that country value, Instead of showing state and city for that Country value, ITs shows row 1 data . I will be thank ful if any professional can help me to fix this task : Here is my code
` <table class="table table-bordered">
<thead class="table-success" style="background-color: #3fbbc0;">
<tr>
<th width="15%"><center>Type</th>
<th width="15%"><center>Service</th>
<th width="10%"><center>Machine</th>
<th width="5%"></th>
<button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-success" onclick="BtnAdd()">Add Item</button>
</th></tr> </thead>
<tbody id="TBody">
<tr id="TRow" class="d-none">
<td><Select name="country[]" class="country" >
<option value=""> Select Type</option>
<?php
include('db1.php');
$query = "select * from country";
// $query = mysqli_query($con, $qr);
$result = $con->query($query);
if ($result->num_rows > 0) {
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
?>
<option value="<?php echo $row['id']; ?>"><?php echo $row['name']; ?></option>
<?php
}
} ?> </select> </td>
<td><Select class="state" name="state[]" class="state">
<option value="">select Service</option></select></td>
<td><Select class="city form-control text-end" name="city[]" onchange="GetDetail(this.closest('tr'))">
<option value="">Select Machine</option></select></td>
<td class="NoPrint"><button type="button" class="btn btn-success" style="line-height: 1;" onclick="BtnDel(this)">x</button></td>
</tr> </tbody> </table>
`<script>
$(".country").on("change", function() {
// Get the current row element
let row = $(this).closest("tr");
// Get the country id from the current select element
let country_id = $(this).val();
// Use AJAX to send a request to the server-side script
$.ajax({
method: "POST",
url: "response.php",
data: {
id: country_id
},
datatype: "html",
success: function(data) {
// Find the state select element in the same row and update its options
row.find(".state").html(data);
// Find the city select element in the same row and clear its options
row.find(".city").html('<option value="">Select Machine</option>');
}
});
});
// When the user changes the value of the state select element
$(".state").on("change", function() {
// Get the current row element
let row = $(this).closest("tr");
// Get the state id from the current select element
let state_id = $(this).val();
// Use AJAX to send a request to the server-side script
$.ajax({
method: "POST",
url: "response.php",
data: {
sid: state_id
},
datatype: "html",
success: function(data) {
// Find the city select element in the same row and update its options
row.find(".city").html(data);
}
});
});
</script> `
//Code for Add Item( add new Row dynamically)
`<script type="text/javascript">
function BtnAdd()
{
/*Add Button*/
var v = $("#TRow").clone().appendTo("#TBody") ;
$(v).find("input").val('');
$(v).find("input").autocomplete({
source: 'response.php'
});
$(v).removeClass("d-none");
$(v).find("th").first().html($('#TBody tr').length - 1);
}`
//and here is response.php file
`<?php
include_once("db.php");
if (!empty($_POST["id"])) {
$id = $_POST['id'];
$query = "select * from state where country_id=$id";
$result = mysqli_query($con, $query);
if ($result->num_rows > 0) {
echo '<option value="">Select Service</option>';
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
echo '<option value="' . $row['id'] . '">' . $row['state'] . '</option>';
}
}
} elseif (!empty($_POST['sid'])) {
$id = $_POST['sid'];
$query1 = "select * from city where state_id=$id";
$result1 = mysqli_query($con, $query1);
if ($result1->num_rows > 0) {
echo '<option value="">Select Machine</option>';
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result1)) {
echo '<option value="' . $row['id'] . '">' . $row['city'] . '</option>';
}
}
}` ~~~