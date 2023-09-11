Dependent list not working in dynamic created rows

I am trying to sort out following things in my code : 1- I have one table where I dynamically generate rows by clicking on add button (this work fine) 2- I have to use three dependent list Countries, State and City (this also work fine for the first row) 3- Then I click on Add button for adding row dynamically for next entry (which working fine as well) 4- Problem start here, When I select Country value for new row , then when I try to choose State and city for that country value, Instead of showing state and city for that Country value, ITs shows row 1 data . I will be thank ful if any professional can help me to fix this task : Here is my code

   ` <table class="table table-bordered">
                <thead class="table-success" style="background-color: #3fbbc0;">
                  <tr>
                    <th width="15%"><center>Type</th>
                    <th width="15%"><center>Service</th>
                    <th width="10%"><center>Machine</th>    
        <th width="5%"></th>                                               
                     <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-success" onclick="BtnAdd()">Add                        Item</button>                         
                    </th></tr> </thead>

               
                <tbody id="TBody">
                  <tr id="TRow" class="d-none">
                <td><Select   name="country[]"  class="country" >
               <option value=""> Select Type</option>
            <?php
            include('db1.php');
            $query = "select * from country";
            // $query = mysqli_query($con, $qr);
            $result = $con->query($query);
            if ($result->num_rows > 0) {
                while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
            ?>
            <option value="<?php echo $row['id']; ?>"><?php echo $row['name']; ?></option>
            <?php
                }
            }     ?>    </select> </td>           

          <td><Select  class="state" name="state[]"   class="state">
         <option value="">select Service</option></select></td>
              <td><Select  class="city form-control text-end" name="city[]"   onchange="GetDetail(this.closest('tr'))">
           <option value="">Select Machine</option></select></td>         
         <td class="NoPrint"><button type="button" class="btn btn-success"  style="line-height: 1;"  onclick="BtnDel(this)">x</button></td>
              </tr>   </tbody> </table>

 `<script>
                   $(".country").on("change", function() {
                   // Get the current row element
                    let row = $(this).closest("tr");
                   // Get the country id from the current select element
                    let country_id = $(this).val();
                // Use AJAX to send a request to the server-side script
                     $.ajax({
                     method: "POST",
                   url: "response.php",
                        data: {
                        id: country_id
                              },
                         datatype: "html",
                               success: function(data) {
                    // Find the state select element in the same row and update its options
      row.find(".state").html(data);
      // Find the city select element in the same row and clear its options
      row.find(".city").html('<option value="">Select Machine</option>');
    }
  });
});

// When the user changes the value of the state select element
$(".state").on("change", function() {
  // Get the current row element
  let row = $(this).closest("tr");
  // Get the state id from the current select element
  let state_id = $(this).val();
  // Use AJAX to send a request to the server-side script
  $.ajax({
    method: "POST",
    url: "response.php",
    data: {
      sid: state_id
    },
    datatype: "html",
    success: function(data) {
      // Find the city select element in the same row and update its options
      row.find(".city").html(data);
    }
  });
});
</script> `

//Code for Add Item( add new Row dynamically)
`<script type="text/javascript">
function BtnAdd()
{
    /*Add Button*/
    var v = $("#TRow").clone().appendTo("#TBody") ;
    $(v).find("input").val('');
    $(v).find("input").autocomplete({
     source: 'response.php' 
    });
    $(v).removeClass("d-none");
    $(v).find("th").first().html($('#TBody tr').length - 1);
}`

//and here is response.php file
`<?php
include_once("db.php");
if (!empty($_POST["id"])) {
    $id = $_POST['id'];
    $query = "select * from state where country_id=$id";
    $result = mysqli_query($con, $query);
    if ($result->num_rows > 0) {
        echo '<option value="">Select Service</option>';
        while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
            echo '<option value="' . $row['id'] . '">' . $row['state'] . '</option>';
        }
    }
} elseif (!empty($_POST['sid'])) {
    $id = $_POST['sid'];
    $query1 = "select * from city where state_id=$id";
    $result1 = mysqli_query($con, $query1);
    if ($result1->num_rows > 0) {
        echo '<option value="">Select Machine</option>';
        while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result1)) {
            echo '<option value="' . $row['id'] . '">' . $row['city'] . '</option>';
        }
    }
}` ~~~