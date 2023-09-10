Dependent List Issue with Autofill in php

Last day I posted a question, And after some Guidance I tried to modified my code. Now my Code is in below shape. ( Dependent List working fine, Autofill working fine separately) But when I tried to combine both in the same form, then its still stop working

Here is changed version

<table class="table table-bordered"> <thead class="table-success" style="background-color: #3fbbc0;"> <tr> <th width="15%"><center>Type</th> <th width="15%"><center>Service</th> <th width="15%"><center>Machine</th> <th width="5%"><center>Qty</th> <th width="10%"><center>Rate</th> <th width="5%"></th> <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-success" onclick="BtnAdd()">Add Item</button> </th> </tr> </thead> <tbody id="TBody"> <tr id="TRow" class="d-none"> <td><Select class="country form-control text-end" name="country[]" id = "country" > <option value=""> Select Type</option> <?php include('db1.php'); $query = "select * from country"; // $query = mysqli_query($con, $qr); $result = $con->query($query); if ($result->num_rows > 0) { while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) { ?> <option value="<?php echo $row['id']; ?>"><?php echo $row['name']; ?></option> <?php } } ?> </select> </td> <td><Select class="state form-control text-end" name="state[]" id = "state"> <option value="">select Service</option></select></td> <td><Select class="city form-control text-end" name="city[]" id = "city" onchange="GetDetail(this.closest('tr'))"> <option value="">Select Machine</option></select></td> </td> <td><input type="text" class="qty form-control text-end" name="qty[]" id="ccc" ></td> <td><input type="text" class="price form-control text-end" name="price1[]" id="ddd" ></td> <td class="NoPrint"><button type="button" class="btn btn-success" style="line-height: 1;" onclick="BtnDel(this)">x</button></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> ~~~

Here is Script code for both autofill and Depedent List