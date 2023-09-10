Dependent List Issue with Autofill in php

Last day I posted a question, And after some Guidance I tried to modified my code. Now my Code is in below shape. ( Dependent List working fine, Autofill working fine separately) But when I tried to combine both in the same form, then its still stop working
Here is changed version

<table class="table table-bordered">
                    <thead class="table-success" style="background-color: #3fbbc0;">
                      <tr>
            <th width="15%"><center>Type</th> 
             <th width="15%"><center>Service</th> 
              <th width="15%"><center>Machine</th>                   
            <th width="5%"><center>Qty</th>                       
            <th width="10%"><center>Rate</th>
            <th width="5%"></th>                                               
                         <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-success" onclick="BtnAdd()">Add Item</button>                         
                        </th>
</tr>
                    </thead>
                    <tbody id="TBody">
                      <tr id="TRow" class="d-none">

 <td><Select  class="country form-control text-end" name="country[]" id = "country" >
<option value=""> Select Type</option>
                <?php
                include('db1.php');
                $query = "select * from country";
                // $query = mysqli_query($con, $qr);
                $result = $con->query($query);
                if ($result->num_rows > 0) {
                    while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
                ?>
                <option value="<?php echo $row['id']; ?>"><?php echo $row['name']; ?></option>
                <?php
                    }
                }     ?>    </select> </td>

 <td><Select  class="state form-control text-end" name="state[]" id = "state">
<option value="">select Service</option></select></td>

 <td><Select  class="city form-control text-end" name="city[]" id = "city"   onchange="GetDetail(this.closest('tr'))">
<option value="">Select Machine</option></select></td>

</td>
        
                    
        <td><input type="text" class="qty form-control text-end" name="qty[]" id="ccc" ></td>
    <td><input type="text" class="price form-control text-end" name="price1[]" id="ddd" ></td>
    
           <td class="NoPrint"><button type="button" class="btn btn-success"  style="line-height: 1;" onclick="BtnDel(this)">x</button></td>
            
                      </tr>   </tbody> </table>

Here is Script code for both autofill and Depedent List

<script>

        // onkeyup event will occur when the user
// release the key and calls the function
// assigned to this event
function GetDetail(row) {
  let str = row.querySelector(".city").value;
  if (str.length == 0) {
      row.querySelector(".qty").value = "";
    row.querySelector(".price").value = "";
   
    return;
  } else {
    // Creates a new XMLHttpRequest object
    var xmlhttp = new XMLHttpRequest();
    xmlhttp.onreadystatechange = function() {

      // Defines a function to be called when
      // the readyState property changes
      if (this.readyState == 4 &&
        this.status == 200) {

        // Typical action to be performed
        // when the document is ready
        var myObj = JSON.parse(this.responseText);

        // Returns the response data as a
        // string and store this array in
        // a variable assign the value
        // received to first name input field

       
        row.querySelector(".qty").value = myObj[0];
        row.querySelector(".price").value = myObj[1];
  
      }
    };

    // xhttp.open("GET", "filename", true);
    xmlhttp.open("GET", "gfg.php?user_id=" + str, true);

    // Sends the request to the server
    xmlhttp.send();
  }
}

//code for depdent list with classes 
~~~
// When the user changes the value of the country select element
$(".country").on("change", function() {
  // Get the current row element
  let row = $(this).closest("tr");
  // Get the country id from the current select element
  let country_id = $(this).val();
  // Use AJAX to send a request to the server-side script
  $.ajax({
    method: "POST",
    url: "response.php",
    data: {
      id: country_id
    },
    datatype: "html",
    success: function(data) {
      // Find the state select element in the same row and update its options
      row.find(".state").html(data);
      // Find the city select element in the same row and clear its options
      row.find(".city").html('<option value="">Select Machine</option>');
    }
  });
});

// When the user changes the value of the state select element
$(".state").on("change", function() {
  // Get the current row element
  let row = $(this).closest("tr");
  // Get the state id from the current select element
  let state_id = $(this).val();
  // Use AJAX to send a request to the server-side script
  $.ajax({
    method: "POST",
    url: "response.php",
    data: {
      sid: state_id
    },
    datatype: "html",
    success: function(data) {
      // Find the city select element in the same row and update its options
      row.find(".city").html(data);
    }
  });
});
    </script> 
~~~
// Here is response.php file which handle dependent list
~~~
<?php
include_once("db.php");
if (!empty($_POST["id"])) {
    $id = $_POST['id'];
    $query = "select * from state where country_id=$id";
    $result = mysqli_query($con, $query);
    if ($result->num_rows > 0) {
        echo '<option value="">Select Service</option>';
        while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
            echo '<option value="' . $row['id'] . '">' . $row['state'] . '</option>';
        }
    }
} elseif (!empty($_POST['sid'])) {
    $id = $_POST['sid'];
    $query1 = "select * from city where state_id=$id";
    $result1 = mysqli_query($con, $query1);
    if ($result1->num_rows > 0) {
        echo '<option value="">Select Machine</option>';
        while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result1)) {
            echo '<option value="' . $row['id'] . '">' . $row['city'] . '</option>';
        }
    }
}

//gfg.php to get autofill values from database
~~~
<?php

// Get the user id
$user_id = $_REQUEST['user_id'];

// Database connection
$con = mysqli_connect("localhost", "root", "", "hmis");

if ($user_id !== "") {
    
    // Get corresponding first name and
    // last name for that user id   
    $query = mysqli_query($con, "SELECT  qty1, uprice FROM machine1 WHERE user_id ='$user_id'");

    $row = mysqli_fetch_array($query);

    // Get the first name
    $ccc = $row["qty1"];
    $ddd = $row["uprice"];
    
    
    
    
}

// Store it in a array
$result = array("$ccc", "$ddd");

// Send in JSON encoded form
$myJSON = json_encode($result);
echo $myJSON;
?>