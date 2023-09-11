Dependent drop down list issue with dynamic created rows of the form

Hi! I am sorry for keep asking one question again and again! But I am stuck at the last point which is dependent drop down list issue with dynamic created rows, Here is the code with all the files (I skip autofil code and fields as issue exist with drop down list )

<table class="table table-bordered"> <thead class="table-success" style="background-color: #3fbbc0;"> <tr> <th width="15%"><center>Type</th> <th width="15%"><center>Service</th> <th width="15%"><center>Machine</th> <th width="5%"></th> <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-success" onclick="BtnAdd()">Add Item</button> </th> </tr> </thead> <tbody id="TBody"> <tr id="TRow" class="d-none"> <td><Select class="country form-control text-end" name="country[]" id = "country" > <option value=""> Select Type</option> <?php include('db1.php'); $query = "select * from country"; // $query = mysqli_query($con, $qr); $result = $con->query($query); if ($result->num_rows > 0) { while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) { ?> <option value="<?php echo $row['id']; ?>"><?php echo $row['name']; ?></option> <?php } } ?> </select> </td> <td><Select class="state form-control text-end" name="state[]" id = "state"> <option value="">select Service</option></select></td> onchange="GetDetail(this.closest('tr'))"> <option value="">Select Machine</option></select></td> <td class="NoPrint"><button type="button" class="btn btn-success" style="line-height: 1;" onclick="BtnDel(this)">x</button></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> ~~~ //Here is Script file <script> function GetDetail(row) { // dependent list script which is problematic part for me / When the user changes the value of the country select element $(document).ready(function () { $(".country").on("change", function() { // Get the current row element let row = $(this).closest("tr"); // Get the country id from the current select element let country_id = $(this).val(); // Use AJAX to send a request to the server-side script $.ajax({ method: "POST", url: "response.php", data: { id: country_id }, datatype: "html", success: function(data) { // Find the state select element in the same row and update its options row.find(".state").html(data); // Find the city select element in the same row and clear its options row.find(".city").html('<option value="">Select Machine</option>'); } }); }); // When the user changes the value of the state select element $(".state").on("change", function() { // Get the current row element let row = $(this).closest("tr"); // Get the state id from the current select element let state_id = $(this).val(); // Use AJAX to send a request to the server-side script $.ajax({ method: "POST", url: "response.php", data: { sid: state_id }, datatype: "html", success: function(data) { // Find the city select element in the same row and update its options row.find(".city").html(data); } }); }); //Here is response.php file which not displaying in network tab <?php include_once("db.php"); if (!empty($_POST["id"])) { $id = $_POST['id']; $query = "select * from state where country_id=$id"; $result = mysqli_query($con, $query); if ($result->num_rows > 0) { echo '<option value="">Select Service</option>'; while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) { echo '<option value="' . $row['id'] . '">' . $row['state'] . '</option>'; } } } elseif (!empty($_POST['sid'])) { $id = $_POST['sid']; $query1 = "select * from city where state_id=$id"; $result1 = mysqli_query($con, $query1); if ($result1->num_rows > 0) { echo '<option value="">Select Machine</option>'; while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result1)) { echo '<option value="' . $row['id'] . '">' . $row['city'] . '</option>'; } } }