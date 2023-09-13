Dependent drop down displaying value id instead of Names

I have three dependent list Country, State and city. In form all work fine but When I submit then its save their IDs instead of actual names which are displaying in forms. Where as I want to display actual name when I click Post/ Submit button of the form. How to display name ? Can any one Professional Guide ??? Here is my code for dependent list

<td><Select class="country form-control text-end" name="country[]" id = "country" > <option value=""> Select Type</option> <?php include('db1.php'); $query = "select * from country"; // $query = mysqli_query($con, $qr); $result = $con->query($query); if ($result->num_rows > 0) { while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) { ?> <option value="<?php echo $row['id']; ?>"><?php echo $row['name']; ?></option> <?php } } ?> </select> </td> <td><Select class="state form-control text-end" name="state[]" id = "state"> <option value="">select Service</option></select></td> <td><Select class="city form-control text-end" name="city[]" id = "city" onchange="GetDetail(this.closest('tr'))"> <option value="">Select Machine</option></select></td>` //here is script code <script> $(document).ready(function () { $(document).on("change", ".country", function(){ // Get the current row element let row = $(this).closest("tr"); // Get the country id from the current select element let country_id = $(this).val(); // Use AJAX to send a request to the server-side script $.ajax({ method: "POST", url: "response.php", data: { id: country_id }, datatype: "html", success: function(data) { // Find the state select element in the same row and update its options row.find(".state").html(data); // Find the city select element in the same row and clear its options row.find(".city").html('<option value="">Select Machine</option>'); row.find('.qty').val(''); row.find('.price').val(''); row.find('.discunt').val(''); row.find('.tot4').val(''); } }); }); // When the user changes the value of the state select element $(document).on("change", ".state", function(){ // Get the current row element let row = $(this).closest("tr"); // Get the state id from the current select element let state_id = $(this).val(); // Use AJAX to send a request to the server-side script $.ajax({ method: "POST", url: "response.php", data: { sid: state_id }, datatype: "html", success: function(data) { // Find the city select element in the same row and update its options row.find(".city").html(data); row.find('.qty').val(''); row.find('.price').val(''); row.find('.discunt').val(''); row.find('.tot4').val(''); } }); }); $(document).on("change", ".city", function(){ // Get the current row element let row = $(this).closest("tr"); // Get the state id from the current select element let city_id = $(this).val(); if (city_id.length == 0) { row.find('.qty').val(''); row.find('.price').val(''); row.find('.discunt').val(''); row.find('.tot4').val(''); //return; } else { // Use AJAX to send a request to the server-side script $.ajax({ url: 'response.php', type: 'POST', dataType: 'JSON', data: {cid: city_id} , success: function(response) { row.find('.qty').val(response.qty); row.find('.price').val(response.price); row.find('.discunt').val(response.discunt); row.find('.tot4').val(response.tot4); } }); } }); }); </script> //Here is Response.php file <?php include_once 'db1.php'; if (!empty($_POST["id"])) { $id = $_POST['id']; $query = "SELECT id, state FROM state WHERE country_id=$id"; $result = mysqli_query($con, $query); if ($result->num_rows > 0) { echo '<option value="">Select Service</option>'; while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) { echo '<option value="' . $row['id'] . '">' . $row['state'] . '</option>'; } } } if (!empty($_POST['sid'])) { $id = $_POST['sid']; $query1 = "SELECT id, city FROM city WHERE state_id=$id"; $result1 = mysqli_query($con, $query1); if ($result1->num_rows > 0) { echo '<option value="">Select Machine</option>'; while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result1)) { echo '<option value="' . $row['id'] . '">' . $row['city'] . '</option>'; } } } if(!empty($_POST['cid'])){ $city_id = $_POST['cid']; $query_asset = "SELECT qty, price, discunt, tot4 FROM assets WHERE city_id=$city_id"; $result_asset = mysqli_query($con, $query_asset); if ($result_asset->num_rows > 0) { $row_asset = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result_asset); $response = array('qty' => $row_asset['qty'], 'price' => $row_asset['price'], 'discunt' => $row_asset['discunt'], 'tot4' => $row_asset['tot4']); } echo json_encode($response); exit; } ?>~~~