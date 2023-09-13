Dependent drop down displaying value id instead of Names

I have three dependent list Country, State and city. In form all work fine but When I submit then its save their IDs instead of actual names which are displaying in forms. Where as I want to display actual name when I click Post/ Submit button of the form. How to display name ? Can any one Professional Guide ??? Here is my code for dependent list
<td><Select class="country form-control text-end" name="country[]" id = "country" >
<option value=""> Select Type</option>
<?php
include('db1.php');
$query = "select * from country";
// $query = mysqli_query($con, $qr);
$result = $con->query($query);
if ($result->num_rows > 0) {
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
?>
<option value="<?php echo $row['id']; ?>"><?php echo $row['name']; ?></option>
<?php
}
} ?> </select> </td>
<td><Select class="state form-control text-end" name="state[]" id = "state">
<option value="">select Service</option></select></td>
<td><Select class="city form-control text-end" name="city[]" id = "city" onchange="GetDetail(this.closest('tr'))">
<option value="">Select Machine</option></select></td>`
//here is script code
<script>
$(document).ready(function () {
$(document).on("change", ".country", function(){
// Get the current row element
let row = $(this).closest("tr");
// Get the country id from the current select element
let country_id = $(this).val();
// Use AJAX to send a request to the server-side script
$.ajax({
method: "POST",
url: "response.php",
data: {
id: country_id
},
datatype: "html",
success: function(data) {
// Find the state select element in the same row and update its options
row.find(".state").html(data);
// Find the city select element in the same row and clear its options
row.find(".city").html('<option value="">Select Machine</option>');
row.find('.qty').val('');
row.find('.price').val('');
row.find('.discunt').val('');
row.find('.tot4').val('');
}
});
});
// When the user changes the value of the state select element
$(document).on("change", ".state", function(){
// Get the current row element
let row = $(this).closest("tr");
// Get the state id from the current select element
let state_id = $(this).val();
// Use AJAX to send a request to the server-side script
$.ajax({
method: "POST",
url: "response.php",
data: {
sid: state_id
},
datatype: "html",
success: function(data) {
// Find the city select element in the same row and update its options
row.find(".city").html(data);
row.find('.qty').val('');
row.find('.price').val('');
row.find('.discunt').val('');
row.find('.tot4').val('');
}
});
});
$(document).on("change", ".city", function(){
// Get the current row element
let row = $(this).closest("tr");
// Get the state id from the current select element
let city_id = $(this).val();
if (city_id.length == 0) {
row.find('.qty').val('');
row.find('.price').val('');
row.find('.discunt').val('');
row.find('.tot4').val('');
//return;
} else {
// Use AJAX to send a request to the server-side script
$.ajax({
url: 'response.php',
type: 'POST',
dataType: 'JSON',
data: {cid: city_id} ,
success: function(response) {
row.find('.qty').val(response.qty);
row.find('.price').val(response.price);
row.find('.discunt').val(response.discunt);
row.find('.tot4').val(response.tot4);
}
});
}
});
});
</script>
//Here is Response.php file
<?php
include_once 'db1.php';
if (!empty($_POST["id"])) {
$id = $_POST['id'];
$query = "SELECT id, state FROM state WHERE country_id=$id";
$result = mysqli_query($con, $query);
if ($result->num_rows > 0) {
echo '<option value="">Select Service</option>';
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
echo '<option value="' . $row['id'] . '">' . $row['state'] . '</option>';
}
}
}
if (!empty($_POST['sid'])) {
$id = $_POST['sid'];
$query1 = "SELECT id, city FROM city WHERE state_id=$id";
$result1 = mysqli_query($con, $query1);
if ($result1->num_rows > 0) {
echo '<option value="">Select Machine</option>';
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result1)) {
echo '<option value="' . $row['id'] . '">' . $row['city'] . '</option>';
}
}
}
if(!empty($_POST['cid'])){
$city_id = $_POST['cid'];
$query_asset = "SELECT qty, price, discunt, tot4 FROM assets WHERE city_id=$city_id";
$result_asset = mysqli_query($con, $query_asset);
if ($result_asset->num_rows > 0) {
$row_asset = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result_asset);
$response = array('qty' => $row_asset['qty'], 'price' => $row_asset['price'], 'discunt' => $row_asset['discunt'], 'tot4' => $row_asset['tot4']);
}
echo json_encode($response);
exit;
}
?>~~~