Dependent drop down displaying value id instead of Names

PHP
I have three dependent list Country, State and city. In form all work fine but When I submit then its save their IDs instead of actual names which are displaying in forms. Where as I want to display actual name when I click Post/ Submit button of the form. How to display name ? Can any one Professional Guide ??? Here is my code for dependent list

<td><Select  class="country form-control text-end" name="country[]" id = "country" >
<option value=""> Select Type</option>
                <?php
                include('db1.php');
                $query = "select * from country";
                // $query = mysqli_query($con, $qr);
                $result = $con->query($query);
                if ($result->num_rows > 0) {
                    while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
                ?>
                <option value="<?php echo $row['id']; ?>"><?php echo $row['name']; ?></option>
                <?php
                    }
                }     ?>    </select> </td>

              

 <td><Select  class="state form-control text-end" name="state[]" id = "state">

<option value="">select Service</option></select></td>
 <td><Select  class="city form-control text-end" name="city[]" id = "city"  onchange="GetDetail(this.closest('tr'))">

<option value="">Select Machine</option></select></td>`

//here is script code
<script>

$(document).ready(function () {	

	$(document).on("change", ".country", function(){	

	  // Get the current row element
	  let row = $(this).closest("tr");
	  // Get the country id from the current select element
	  let country_id = $(this).val();
	  // Use AJAX to send a request to the server-side script
	  $.ajax({
	    method: "POST",
	    url: "response.php",
	    data: {
	      id: country_id
	    },
	    datatype: "html",
	    success: function(data) {
	      // Find the state select element in the same row and update its options
	      row.find(".state").html(data);
	      // Find the city select element in the same row and clear its options
	      row.find(".city").html('<option value="">Select Machine</option>');				
		    row.find('.qty').val('');
		    row.find('.price').val('');
		   row.find('.discunt').val('');
                    row.find('.tot4').val('');
	    }
	  });		
	});


	// When the user changes the value of the state select element
	$(document).on("change", ".state", function(){
	  // Get the current row element
	  let row = $(this).closest("tr");
	  // Get the state id from the current select element
	  let state_id = $(this).val();
	  // Use AJAX to send a request to the server-side script
	  $.ajax({
	    method: "POST",
	    url: "response.php",
	    data: {
	      sid: state_id
	    },
	    datatype: "html",
	    success: function(data) {
	      // Find the city select element in the same row and update its options
	      row.find(".city").html(data);					
		    row.find('.qty').val('');
		    row.find('.price').val('');
		    row.find('.discunt').val('');
                    row.find('.tot4').val('');
	    }
	  });			
	});	
		 

	$(document).on("change", ".city", function(){																			 
	  // Get the current row element
	  let row = $(this).closest("tr");
	  // Get the state id from the current select element
	  let city_id = $(this).val();
		
		
	  if (city_id.length == 0) {	
		    row.find('.qty').val('');
		    row.find('.price').val('');	
                    row.find('.discunt').val('');
                    row.find('.tot4').val('');
	    //return;
	  } else {		 
			
	  	// Use AJAX to send a request to the server-side script
			$.ajax({
	      url: 'response.php',
	      type: 'POST',	
				dataType: 'JSON',
	      data: {cid: city_id} ,
				
	      success: function(response) {
					row.find('.qty').val(response.qty);
					row.find('.price').val(response.price);
					row.find('.discunt').val(response.discunt);
					row.find('.tot4').val(response.tot4);

	  		}
	    }); 
	  }
				
	});
	
});
</script>


//Here is Response.php file
<?php
include_once 'db1.php';
if (!empty($_POST["id"])) {
    $id = $_POST['id'];
    $query = "SELECT id, state FROM state WHERE country_id=$id";
    $result = mysqli_query($con, $query);
    if ($result->num_rows > 0) {
        echo '<option value="">Select Service</option>';
        while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
            echo '<option value="' . $row['id'] . '">' . $row['state'] . '</option>';
        }
    }
}

if (!empty($_POST['sid'])) {
    $id = $_POST['sid'];
    $query1 = "SELECT id, city FROM city WHERE state_id=$id";
    $result1 = mysqli_query($con, $query1);
    if ($result1->num_rows > 0) {
        echo '<option value="">Select Machine</option>';
        while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result1)) {
            echo '<option value="' . $row['id'] . '">' . $row['city'] . '</option>';
        }
    }
}

if(!empty($_POST['cid'])){
    $city_id = $_POST['cid'];
    $query_asset = "SELECT qty, price, discunt, tot4 FROM assets WHERE city_id=$city_id";
    $result_asset = mysqli_query($con, $query_asset);
    if ($result_asset->num_rows > 0) {
			$row_asset = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result_asset);
			$response = array('qty' => $row_asset['qty'], 'price' => $row_asset['price'], 'discunt' => $row_asset['discunt'], 'tot4' => $row_asset['tot4']);	
		}
	echo json_encode($response);
	exit;
}
?>~~~