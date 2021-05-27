Dependency Injection

About this theme: Passing arguments to an object’s method - PHP - SitePoint Forums | Web Development & Design Community
I have a class, that creates some data structure. And I know that this structure will be serialized with highest probability. For response on client, sending to external service and so on… I will create followed class (pseudocode)…
class Creator
{
public function create()
{
//create
}
public function serialize()
{
$serializer = $this->getDIContainer()
->get(static::class, SerializerInterface::class);
return serializer->serialize($this->create());
}
public function serializeToJSon()
{
$serializer = $this->getDIContainer()
->get(static::class, JSonSerializerInterface::class);
return serializer->serialize($this->create());
}
public function serializeToXML()
{
$serializer = $this->getDIContainer()
->get(static::class, XMLSerializerInterface::class);
return serializer->serialize($this->create());
}
}
What I wouldn’t to do, every single time get data structure above and than serialize it with another class.