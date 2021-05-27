Dependency Injection

igor_g: igor_g: DI is relation of class( static::class ) with service, that implements some interface( SerializerInterface::class ). And concrete implementation placed in environment. How it realized, depends of application. So that is exactly DI. Try to understand, important thing is principle, not concrete form you learned in school.

I am still not sure what you are asking here. If you have $this->getContainer() the class that contains the getContainer method is coupled to the container and you are not using DI.

Using DI in one of the methods above looks like this:

public function serializeToJSon(JsonSerializer $serialiazer) { return serializer->serialize($this->create()); }

Of course, as I also mentioned, such methods are a terrible idea anyway because they couple the class to the specific serialization methods.