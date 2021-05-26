Dependency Injection

About this theme: Passing arguments to an object’s method - PHP - SitePoint Forums | Web Development & Design Community

I have a class, that creates some data structure. And I know that this structure will be serialized with highest probability. For response on client, sending to external service and so on… I will create followed class (pseudocode)…

class Creator { public function create() { //create } public function serialize() { $serializer = $this->getDIContainer() ->get(static::class, SerializerInterface::class); return serializer->serialize($this->create()); } public function serializeToJSon() { $serializer = $this->getDIContainer() ->get(static::class, JSonSerializerInterface::class); return serializer->serialize($this->create()); } public function serializeToXML() { $serializer = $this->getDIContainer() ->get(static::class, XMLSerializerInterface::class); return serializer->serialize($this->create()); } }

What I wouldn’t to do, every single time get data structure above and than serialize it with another class.