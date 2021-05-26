Dependency Injection

PHP
#1

About this theme: Passing arguments to an object’s method - PHP - SitePoint Forums | Web Development & Design Community

I have a class, that creates some data structure. And I know that this structure will be serialized with highest probability. For response on client, sending to external service and so on… I will create followed class (pseudocode)…

class Creator
{
    public function create()
    {
        //create
    }

    public function serialize()
    {
        $serializer = $this->getDIContainer()
            ->get(static::class, SerializerInterface::class);

        return serializer->serialize($this->create());
    }

    public function serializeToJSon()
    {
        $serializer = $this->getDIContainer()
            ->get(static::class, JSonSerializerInterface::class);

        return serializer->serialize($this->create());
    }

    public function serializeToXML()
    {
        $serializer = $this->getDIContainer()
            ->get(static::class, XMLSerializerInterface::class);

        return serializer->serialize($this->create());
    }
}

What I wouldn’t to do, every single time get data structure above and than serialize it with another class.