Deny access for people using the server's IP Address rather than a valid domain name (Solved)

Hey guys, I’m trying to deny access to one of my servers (my intranet server) when people are using the IP Address to access the server rather than the domain that’s attached to that IP Address. Is there a way in nginx to do such a task? I know you can do stuff like

deny all

And

location / { deny all; }

But I’m looking specifically for something in the realms or concept of

server { listen *:80; server_name xxx.xxx.xx.xx; # The server's IP Address location / { deny all; } # Deny all access to this particular location }

However this concept breaks nginx and forces nginx to not start.

^ Correction, it actually doesn’t break nginx, but it allows people to still come through using the server’s IP Address.

So the reason why I’m trying to do this is so when someone tries to access my server using the server’s IP address like 111.111.11.11 (dummy IP Address), it forces them to get this browser error.