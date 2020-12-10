Demo website review

Hi, I like the overall functionality and responsiveness, some nice graphic design. I do find it all a bit dark, but hey, maybe that’s the desired feel. I felt the events section was a relief - I remembered what colours were

General opinion nice, innovative design, but what is the purpose ? Is it to show a presence and contact method for people who already know you or to generate new business. The reason I ask, is that one of the first goals in sales is to earn the right. Nothing here makes you stand out except that you are new. You need to get peoples attention and sell them. Even with the events section, there doesn’t seem to be much difference between each night other than the day of the week and the prices.

I think you have some very good design ideas and implementation but you need to start looking into grabbing attention, earning the right, retaining attention and a call to action to close the deal or at least get contact info.

So personally I like the site technically, but not convinced of the efficacy as a marketing tool

Cheers