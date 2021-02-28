Deleting many rows from a big table MySql 5.5.46

Hi,
The following statement deletes duplicate rows and keeps the highest id
DELETE t1 FROM contacts t1
INNER JOIN contacts t2
WHERE
t1.id < t2.id AND
t1.email = t2.email;
This query references the contacts table twice, therefore, it uses the table alias t1 and t2.
But I have a 6 millions rows table and we need to clean it.
My first approach was create a SP with this lines
REPEAT
DELETE t1 FROM contacts t1
INNER JOIN contacts t2
WHERE
t1.id < t2.id AND
t1.email = t2.email
ORDER BY t1.id ASC LIMIT 10000;
UNTIL ROW_COUNT() = 0 END REPEAT;
The error is
1064 - You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MySQL server version for the right syntax to use near ‘ORDER BY t1.id ASC LIMIT 10000’ at line 17 Time: 0,063s
Help me to do it.