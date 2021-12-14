Delete Conformation box with JavaScript

Hello!
I have the following (working) PHP code that allows a user to delete their account from my service.
<form action="function/DirFunctDeactivate.php" method="post" onsubmit="
var reason = document.getElementById('reason').value;
if(reason.length<8){
alert('Reason must be 8 characters long...');
return false;
}
return true;
">
<p class="text-muted mx-10 alert alert-secondary">Delete Account</p>
<div class="mb-10 px-10">
<label class="form-label required">Deacivation Reason</label>
<textarea name="reason" placeholder="Enter deactivation reason here..." class="form-control" id="reason"></textarea>
<input type="hidden" name="account_user" value="<?php echo $AccountInfo['account_user'];?>">
<input type="hidden" name="account_key" value="<?php echo $AccountInfo['account_key'];?>">
</div>
<div class="mb-10 px-10">
<input name="popup" class="btn btn-danger text-white">
</div>
</form>
However, the current code will delete the account as soon as a reason is entered, and the button is pressed. I want a custom dialog window to appear asking the user “Are you sure you want to delete?” (The code for this dialogue box is below.)
<div class="box-center delete-warning text-center" id="modal">
<h2>Are you sure you want to delete?</h2>
<p>Some text here</p>
<button type="submit" value="Deactivate Account" class="btn btn-danger text-white">Delete</button>
<button value="cancel" class="btn">Cancel</button>
</div>
I wish for the popup dialog to appear in the center of the users screen (And the background to blur) when they click the “Deativate Account” button, and the “function/DirFunctDeativate.php” file to be called after the user confirms in the dialog box (And the popup to disappear if “cannel” is pressed). I think I will need to add something like below to make this work (Replace with the start
<form> tag).
modal.style.display = "block";
document.body.style.overflow = "hidden";
">
I have not been able to successful pair the two (And convince the form not to submit until after confirmation), and was hoping for some assistance.
Thanks in advance!