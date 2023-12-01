Delay in processing text to speech

Community
1

Hello community,
I’m working on integrating text-to-speech functionality into my website using Wavel’s text to speech API. I’ve followed their documentation, but I’m encountering a specific issue of delay in processing text to speech, impacting the real-time nature of certain applications… Has anyone else experienced this problem, and if so, what solutions or workarounds would you recommend?
Thanks in advance.

2

Have you tried asking their contact email? Their pricing page says they do chat support (though i cant see an option for such, it probably is behind the registration wall)

3

I agreed, you should double check with them and if there is not such issues then make sure your code is optimized and checked everything is okay with it or not.