Hello community,
I’m working on integrating text-to-speech functionality into my website using Wavel’s text to speech API. I’ve followed their documentation, but I’m encountering a specific issue of delay in processing text to speech, impacting the real-time nature of certain applications… Has anyone else experienced this problem, and if so, what solutions or workarounds would you recommend?
Thanks in advance.
Hello community,
Have you tried asking their contact email? Their pricing page says they do chat support (though i cant see an option for such, it probably is behind the registration wall)
I agreed, you should double check with them and if there is not such issues then make sure your code is optimized and checked everything is okay with it or not.