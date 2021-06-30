Degrade Image Quality

Via CSS, how would I go about degrading the image quality of an image?
What sorts of things can be done?
For instance. let’s say I have an image that is 455 bytes.
And I wanted to reduce it to 1.00 KB
Is there a way to do that?
Via CSS, how would I go about degrading the image quality of an image?
What sorts of things can be done?
For instance. let’s say I have an image that is 455 bytes.
And I wanted to reduce it to 1.00 KB
Is there a way to do that?
Anything visually, but nothing regarding the file itself.
Maybe filter:blur() is what you’re thinking of, to give a blurred image that appears lower quality? But as Erik says, you’re not going to change (or even know) the actual file size of that resulting image.
If you wanted it at 1k you would be doubling the size because there are 1024bytes in 1kb.
As Erik said you can’t do anything with CSS to change the file size of an image.