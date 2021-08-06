Define variables inside while loop?

I am working with the code below. I need to make a “related posts” section. I can’t figure out how to declare a variable inside a while loop.
Basically, I need to check if the post has a thumbnail, if not I need to set it to a default thumbnail instead (I made a function for this of post_default_thumb(); )
I tried setting the variable like I would in a foreach loop, but it just dumps the variable no matter what.
I tried:
<?php $post_thumbnail_img = the_post_thumbnail();
if ($post_thumbnail_img){
$related_thumb = $post_thumbnail_img; }
else {
$related_thumb = post_default_img();
}
var_dump ();
?>
<?php
//for use in the loop, list 3 post titles related to first tag on current post
$tags = wp_get_post_tags($post->ID);
if ($tags) {
echo '<h5> Related Posts </h5>';
$first_tag = $tags[0]->term_id;
$args=array(
'tag__in' => array($first_tag),
'post__not_in' => array($post->ID),
'posts_per_page'=>3,
'caller_get_posts'=>1
);
$my_query = new WP_Query($args);
if( $my_query->have_posts() ) {
while ($my_query->have_posts()) : $my_query->the_post(); ?>
<a href="<?php the_permalink() ?>" rel="bookmark" title="Permanent Link to <?php the_title_attribute(); ?>">
<?php the_post_thumbnail(); ?>
</a>
<a href="<?php the_permalink() ?>" rel="bookmark" title="Permanent Link to <?php the_title_attribute(); ?>">
<?php the_title(); ?></a>
<?php
endwhile;
}
wp_reset_query();
}
?>