Define variables inside while loop?

I am working with the code below. I need to make a “related posts” section. I can’t figure out how to declare a variable inside a while loop.

Basically, I need to check if the post has a thumbnail, if not I need to set it to a default thumbnail instead (I made a function for this of post_default_thumb(); )

I tried setting the variable like I would in a foreach loop, but it just dumps the variable no matter what.

I tried:

<?php $post_thumbnail_img = the_post_thumbnail(); if ($post_thumbnail_img){ $related_thumb = $post_thumbnail_img; } else { $related_thumb = post_default_img(); } var_dump (); ?>