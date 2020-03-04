I did an online analyze of a web site performance (not word press) and didn’t show well in regard to ‘Defer parsing JavaScript to reduce blocking of page rendering’.
So, I researched it and added this to the web site script code (with the complete url’s):
<script type="text/javascript">
function parseJSAtOnload() {
var links = ["https://.....com/js/jquery-ui.min.js", "https://.....com/js/jquery-3.min.js",
"https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/socket.io/2.0.4/socket.io.js",
"https://......com/js/lib/sweetalert2/dist/sweetalert2.js",
"https://.....com/default/js/bootstrap.min.js",
"https://.....com/js/Fingerprintjs2/fingerprint2.js",
"https://.....com/themes/js/bootstrap-select.min.js",
"https://gitcdn.github.io/bootstrap-toggle/2.2.2/js/bootstrap-toggle.min.js"],
headElement = document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0],
linkElement, i;
for (i = 0; i < links.length; i++) {
linkElement = document.createElement("script");
linkElement.src = links[i];
headElement.appendChild(linkElement);
}
}
if (window.addEventListener)
window.addEventListener("load", parseJSAtOnload, false);
else if (window.attachEvent)
window.attachEvent("onload", parseJSAtOnload);
else window.onload = parseJSAtOnload;
</script>
</body>
but, after re-analyze, still same low score.
Any ideas you can share in regard to what is not correct here, is appreciated.