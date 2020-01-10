Hi, I’d like to change default woocommerce shipping method. I’ve tried different codes form internet bu nothing works for me. Do you have any working method?
Default woocommerce shipping method
Ok. I’ve found working method. Remember to clear the cookies while testing this:
function reset_default_shipping_method( $method, $available_methods ) {
$default_method = 'flexible_shipping_9_1'; //provide here the service name which will selected default
if( array_key_exists($method, $available_methods ) )
return $default_method;
else
return $method;
}
add_filter('woocommerce_shipping_chosen_method', 'reset_default_shipping_method', 10, 2);
2 Likes
