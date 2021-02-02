Deep Purple in coding!

Lol yeah I’m still playing with it. It’s not really easy, so it’s why I need help getting it down right.
Are you still editing on codepen instead of locally?
coothead
Yeah, why?
because not only is it poor methodology,
it is also much slower.
Locally I can view, make changes to the
code and test the result in my browser.
every few seconds.
A text editor is easier to work with than
codepen, more so when one is working
on a large SVG item like this one of yours.
Perhaps your threads would not be as long
as they are, if you adopted a more local
approach to your projects.
coothead
I don’t blame you. According to CodePen, it takes 30 secs to refresh automatically . If you’d like, I can put it on Visual Studio Code and send it over?
No, I don’t want you to send anything over.
I am just trying to get you to improve your technique.
I do not know what Visual Studio is, but I do not like
the sound of it.
What you should be doing is mastering
cx, cy, fx, fy.
coothead
Still working on it, but struggling.
Much like NotePad++
That should be OK then.
Now try working locally with Visual Studio
and your favourite browser, and then tell me
that you do not find it easier to work with than
fiddling around in the dark on codepen.
coothead
Lol
Hit here Ladans37,
in post #78 I gave you four images would like
the
cx, cy, fx, fy values that were used
for one of them or do you not like any of them?
coothead
I remember. No, they weren’t what I was looking for.
Would be good if we could change the gradient shape to be the shape of the guitar body.
So, is it at all possible that you could find an
image of a guitar’s body that brings tears of
pure joy to your eyes, then display it here for
not only my benefit but also for others who are,
perhaps, just dying to see this thread finally reach
it’s long awaited resolution?
coothead
I think that is too dark for you layout,
even the edges are obscure.
What is wrong with this example…
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/dyOopRW
coothead
Nothing wrong. It’s nice.
But, it’s not what you want.
I know
How can we work this out? I have done as much as I could.