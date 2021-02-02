Deep Purple in coding!

#70

Did you miss this comment…

<!-- experiment with these values -->
  <radialGradient id="gradient" cx="0.75" cy="0.75" r="0.7" fx="0.2" fy="0.5" spreadMethod="pad">

coothead

#71

@coothead , no I have it already.

#72

So am I somehow expected to know what you
have already done and what is wrong with it?

Have you exhausted all the possible positioning
with the cx, cy, fx, fy attributes?

I definitely need to see an example of the guitar
body effect that you have set your heart on.

Until then there really is is no way forward. :unhappy:

coothead

#73

No, I meant that I already added that code you gave. Here’s what it looks like so far:

#74

Have you exhausted all the possible positioning
with the cx, cy, fx, fy attributes?

Yep I tried a lot of stuff in all 4 of em.

#75

For pities sake, I can barely see you minute
guitar let alone a it’s radial gradient :rofl:

What’s the point around like this? :rolleyes:

Personally, I can move the gradient around
the body in my example. :wink:

coothead

#76

Personally, I can move the gradient around
the body in my example.

That’s what I have been doing, what I want to do. The body. What do you mean you can barely see it? lol. Is there anything I can do to fix that for you?

#77

Ok I managed to somehow make it out in another Pen example

While I modified it to :

<radialGradient id="radial-gradient" cx="50.53" cy="143.35" r="110.71" gradientTransform="translate(0 -50)" gradientUnits="userSpaceOnUse"><stop offset="0.05" stop-color="#ffd879"/><stop offset="0.29" stop-color="#61160c"/><stop offset="0.5" stop-color="#61160c"/><stop offset="0.6" stop-color="#61160c"/><stop offset="0.74" stop-color="#000"/><stop offset="1" stop-color="#000"/></radialGradient>
#78

Well you cant miss the gradient on my Fender

body1

body2

body3

body4

:biggrin::

#79

I saw that :smiley: looks great. I been trying to work at mine here. Going in circles, can’t seem to get it to what I want lol.

#80

I forgot to mention that the cx, cy, fx, fy attributes
can only take values between 0 and 1. :wink:

coothead

#81

Right, like 0.5, 0.25, 0.125…etc, up to 1

#82

Yes, that is correct but bear in mind that not all
combinations will have desired results.

It’s as much trial and error for me as it is for you. :wonky:

coothead

#83

Lol yeah I’m still playing with it. It’s not really easy, so it’s why I need help getting it down right. :sweat:

#84

Are you still editing on codepen instead of locally?

coothead

#85

Yeah, why?

#86

because not only is it poor methodology,
it is also much slower. :rolleyes:

Locally I can view, make changes to the
code and test the result in my browser.
every few seconds.

A text editor is easier to work with than
codepen, more so when one is working
on a large SVG item like this one of yours.

Perhaps your threads would not be as long
as they are, if you adopted a more local
approach to your projects. :biggrin:

coothead

#87

I don’t blame you. According to CodePen, it takes 30 secs to refresh automatically :slight_smile:. If you’d like, I can put it on Visual Studio Code and send it over?

#88

No, I don’t want you to send anything over. :unhappy:
I am just trying to get you to improve your technique. :rofl:

I do not know what Visual Studio is, but I do not like
the sound of it.:eek:

What you should be doing is mastering cx, cy, fx, fy. :wink:

coothead

#89

What you should be doing is mastering cx, cy, fx, fy. :wink:

Still working on it, but struggling.

I do not know what Visual Studio is, but I do not like
the sound of it.
the sound of it.

Much like NotePad++

:slight_smile: