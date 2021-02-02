Deep Purple in coding!

Did you miss this comment…
<!-- experiment with these values -->
<radialGradient id="gradient" cx="0.75" cy="0.75" r="0.7" fx="0.2" fy="0.5" spreadMethod="pad">
coothead
coothead
@coothead , no I have it already.
So am I somehow expected to know what you
have already done and what is wrong with it?
Have you exhausted all the possible positioning
with the
cx, cy, fx, fy attributes?
I definitely need to see an example of the guitar
body effect that you have set your heart on.
Until then there really is is no way forward.
coothead
No, I meant that I already added that code you gave. Here’s what it looks like so far:
Yep I tried a lot of stuff in all 4 of em.
For pities sake, I can barely see you minute
guitar let alone a it’s radial gradient
What’s the point around like this?
Personally, I can move the gradient around
the body in my example.
coothead
That’s what I have been doing, what I want to do. The body. What do you mean you can barely see it? lol. Is there anything I can do to fix that for you?
Ok I managed to somehow make it out in another Pen example
While I modified it to :
<radialGradient id="radial-gradient" cx="50.53" cy="143.35" r="110.71" gradientTransform="translate(0 -50)" gradientUnits="userSpaceOnUse"><stop offset="0.05" stop-color="#ffd879"/><stop offset="0.29" stop-color="#61160c"/><stop offset="0.5" stop-color="#61160c"/><stop offset="0.6" stop-color="#61160c"/><stop offset="0.74" stop-color="#000"/><stop offset="1" stop-color="#000"/></radialGradient>
Well you cant miss the gradient on my Fender
’
:
I saw that looks great. I been trying to work at mine here. Going in circles, can’t seem to get it to what I want lol.
I forgot to mention that the
cx, cy, fx, fy attributes
can only take values between 0 and 1.
coothead
Right, like 0.5, 0.25, 0.125…etc, up to 1
Yes, that is correct but bear in mind that not all
combinations will have desired results.
It’s as much trial and error for me as it is for you.
coothead
Lol yeah I’m still playing with it. It’s not really easy, so it’s why I need help getting it down right.
Are you still editing on codepen instead of locally?
coothead
Yeah, why?
because not only is it poor methodology,
it is also much slower.
Locally I can view, make changes to the
code and test the result in my browser.
every few seconds.
A text editor is easier to work with than
codepen, more so when one is working
on a large SVG item like this one of yours.
Perhaps your threads would not be as long
as they are, if you adopted a more local
approach to your projects.
coothead
I don’t blame you. According to CodePen, it takes 30 secs to refresh automatically . If you’d like, I can put it on Visual Studio Code and send it over?
No, I don’t want you to send anything over.
I am just trying to get you to improve your technique.
I do not know what Visual Studio is, but I do not like
the sound of it.
What you should be doing is mastering
cx, cy, fx, fy.
coothead
Still working on it, but struggling.
Much like NotePad++